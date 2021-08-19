LIBRARY NOTES: Victor Farmington Library

Victor Farmington Library announced the following programs.

Chair Yoga: 11 a.m. on Thursdays. Stretch, breathe and de-stress with Alison Gilbert. Held in-person and online. Visit facebook.com/groups/VFLChairYoga to participate.

Farmington Town Park Storywalk: Open during park hours.

Indoor Storytime: 10:30 a.m. on Mondays-Fridays. Registration required.

Library Walkers: 9 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. Explore local trails, neighborhoods and parks by foot. Wear comfortable clothes and footwear. Bring water.

Mah Jongg: 2 to 4 p.m. on Mondays. Join us for these friendly games. No beginners, please.

Scrabble: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Victor Municipal Park Storywalk: Open during park hours for kids of all ages.

Call 585-924-2637 or visit victorfarmingtonlibrary.org for information.