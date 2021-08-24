Knights of Columbus to hold pasta dinner

COURTESY OF TRINITY COUNCIL NO. 4618

Trinity Council No. 4618 of the Knights of Columbus will hold a pasta dinner fundraiser from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 11 in Murphy Hall at Holy Trinity Church, 1460 Ridge Road, Webster.

Each meal will come with pasta and sauce with meatballs, tossed salad, bread and a drink. Proceeds will help with the medical expenses of parishioner David Schaertel, who was diagnosed with a progressive neurological disease.

Tickets are $10 at the door. Takeout dinners are available. Email rcurtis@frontiernet.net for information.