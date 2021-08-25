LIBRARY NOTES: Gates and Greece

Gates Public Library announced the following programs.

#ReadWomen Book Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 via Zoom. The group will discuss “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult. Registration required.

Author Presentation: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30. Historian, professor and author Derek Maxfield will discuss his book, “Hellmira: The Union’s Most Infamous Civil War Prison Camp — Elmira, NY.”

Teen Book Club: 6 p.m. Sept. 2. For teens and adults. This month’s book is “XOXO” by Axie Oh. Registration required.

Ongoing

Baby Story Time: 9:30 a.m. on Mondays. For ages 2 and younger with a caregiver. Stories, songs, fingerplays and play time.

Chess Club for Kids: 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. For ages 17 and younger. Registration required.

Curbside Pick-up: Email your title requests to gatesreference@libraryweb.org or call with your list during business hours at 585-247-6446. Book drop accepts returns 24/7.

Emergency Broadband Benefit: This FCC program helps families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic. Contact our reference librarians or visit fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit for information.

Friends of GPL Bookstore: Stop in and choose from an ever-changing selection of books, magazines, movies and music.

Minecraft Club: 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays. For all ages. Feel free to bring your own laptop or tablet (some may be provided). Registration requested.

Storytime with Hannah: 10:15 a.m. on Tuesdays. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Program includes stories, songs, fingerplays, circle games, toys and a snack.

Story Time with Mary Jo: 10:15 a.m. on Mondays. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Program includes stories, songs, fingerplays, circle games, toys and a snack.

Time for Tots: 10:15 a.m. on Wednesdays. For ages 1-5 with a caregiver. Enjoy 40 minutes of free play with toys, followed by a short story time.

Tuesday Crafts for Teens and Tweens: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the first, third and fourth Tuesdays of the month. Take-and-make projects available, if preferred. Registration required.

During these continually changing times, visit gateslibrary.org for updates on available services.

Greece Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Used Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 28, Buckman’s Plaza, 2590 W. Ridge Road, Rochester. Selections include general fiction, nonfiction, mystery, adventure, romance and children’s books. Bring a bag and wear a mask. All proceeds benefit the library.

Call 585-225-8951 or visit greecepubliclibrary.org for information.

Parma Public Library announced the following programs.

Summer Reading ends: Aug. 28. For all ages. Remember to turn in all of your reading logs and bingo boards.

Ongoing

Gazebo Storytime: 10 a.m. on Mondays, Hilton Community Center, 59 Henry St., Hilton. Enjoy stories and songs in the gazebo. Storytime will be held inside in inclement weather.

Teen Tuesday: 3 p.m. on Tuesdays. For grades 7-12. Teens can come in and hang out, have snacks, play games and be teens.

Virtual Craft Storytime: 10 a.m. on Fridays via Facebook. Families can pick up a craft kit on Mondays, and Mr. Matthew will read a story and show viewers how to assemble the craft on Fridays.

Call 585-392-8350 or visit parmapubliclibrary.org for information.