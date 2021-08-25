LIBRARY NOTES: Irondequoit, Penfield and Webster

Irondequoit Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Teen Book Club: 4:30 p.m. Aug. 30. For grades 9-12. This month’s selection is “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee. Registration required.

The Hoopla Huddle: 6 p.m. Aug. 30 via Zoom. For adults. This month’s selection is “The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn. Registration required.

Ongoing

Outdoor Storytime: 10:30 a.m. on Mondays-Tuesdays and 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Bring a blanket or chair, and join us for stories and songs on the library lawn (weather-permitting).

Call 585-336-6060 or visit irondequoitlibrary.org for information.

Penfield Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Library closed: Sept. 4-6.

Ongoing

Outdoor Family Story Times: 10:30 a.m. on Mondays through Aug. 30, Penfield Community Center, 1985 Baird Road, Penfield. For preschoolers and their families. Join Miss Natalie or Mrs. Rapp in the courtyard outside the Children’s Room for stories, songs and fun.

The library is seeking volunteers in grades 6-12 who want to write book reviews for the “PPL YA Lit Reviews” blog. Email lyla.grills@libraryweb.org for information.

The Friends of the Penfield Public Library organized a surplus book section of donated books behind the photocopier. The suggested donation is 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardcovers. Place donations in the wooden container at the display.

Call 585-340-8720 or visit penfield.libraryweb.org for information.

Webster Public Library announced the following programs.

Outdoor Pop-Up Book Sale: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 28. Stop by the parking lot and shop for gently used nonfiction and fiction books. Hardcover books are $1 and paperbacks are two for $1, cash or check only.

Sit & Stitch: 3:30 p.m. Aug. 30. Bring your yarn and needles or hook.

Dance Party at Harmony Park Amphitheater: 9:30 a.m. Aug. 31, Harmony Park Amphitheater, 10 Foster Drive, Webster. For ages 5 and younger.

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 1. Visit redcross.org to make an appointment.

Outdoor Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays starting Sept. 2, Harmony Park Amphitheater, 10 Foster Drive, Webster. For ages 5 and younger. Join us for stories, songs and rhymes.

Back-to-School Storytime: 11 to 11:45 a.m. Sept. 2. For kindergarteners and first graders. Read books and do a special craft to get into the school spirit. Registration required.

Library closed: July 4-6.

Call 585-872-7075 or visit websterlibrary.org for information.