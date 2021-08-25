ROCHESTER AREA EVENTS

To submit items for the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

AUG. 26

Hochstein at High Falls: 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. Aug. 26, Granite Mills Park, 74 Browns Race, Rochester. Located near the Pont de Rennes Bridge. The Mambo Kings will perform. Bring your own seating and lunch. Visit hochstein.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Spiegel Community Center, 35 Lincoln Ave., Pittsford. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 26, YMCA Maplewood, 25 Driving Park, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1:30 to 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Marketplace Mall, One Miracle Mile Drive, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Movies in the Parks: Aug. 26, Greece Canal Park, 241 Elmgrove Road, Rochester. “Raya and the Last Dragon” will begin at dusk near the Thomas Grasso Lodge. Event includes themed giveaways and food trucks. Free.

AUG. 26-31

“Cloud Wandering”: through Aug. 31, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. Arno Arrak’s work is all about the sky, his wandering clouds drift over the sunset landscape. Free. For information: internationalartacquisitions.com or 585-264-1440.

Fairport Scavenger Tree Hunt: through Aug. 31. The Fairport Tree Board challenges you to find 14 trees throughout the village, each marked with a green ribbon. When you find one, check out the attached Tree Card for a blue box listing one of the parts of a tree. Record each tree part on the back of the map worksheet to help you solve this year’s puzzle. Email fairporttreehunt@gmail.com for information.

AUG. 26-SEPT. 2

Party in the Park: 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Sept. 2, Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at Manhattan Square, 353 Court St., Rochester. Lineup: Eric Krasno and Larkin Poe (Aug. 26), and Zac Brown Tribute Band and Blue Sky Brothers (Sept. 2). $7. Visit rochesterevents.com/party-in-the-park for information.

AUG. 26-SEPT. 5

“Photographers’ Journey”: through Sept. 5, Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester. A juried show featuring 43 photographers competing in eight categories. Free. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.

AUG. 26-SEPT. 10

“Portraits of the Frontline”: on Tuesdays-Sundays through Sept. 10, Pittsford Fine Art, 4 N. Main St., Pittsford. Fairport native Julia Maddalina created 100 portraits of frontline health care professionals during the pandemic. Visit pittsfordfineart.com for information.

AUG. 26-OCT. 17

“Rochester-Finger Lakes”: through Oct. 17, Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Ave., Rochester. This juried exhibition showcases new work in all media by emerging and established artists from a 27-county region of western and central New York. Visit mag.rochester.edu for information.

AUG. 27

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 27, Unity Hospital SCU, 1555 Long Pond Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 27, Gates Town Hall, 1605 Buffalo Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Brockport Fireman’s Exempt Club, 248 West Ave., Brockport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

AUG. 28

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 28, Gates Chili High School, 910 Wegman Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Battle of the Bands: noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 28, House of Guitars, 645 Titus Ave., Rochester. Free. For information: penfield@bachtorock.com or 585-364-3766.

Greece Arcadia Class of 1966 Reunion: noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 28, Blue Barn Cidery, 928 Manitou Road, Hilton. Free. Call 585-943-2056, 585-733-4262 or 585-723-8055, or email john@edgeadgroup.com, giniafairy@yahoo.com or jjanowicz48@gmail.com to RSVP.

AUG. 28-SEPT. 25

Ward Mann exhibit: 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 28, and on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, Sept. 2-25, The Webster Museum, 18 Lapham Park, Webster. Local artist Ward Mann lived, worked and painted in Webster and Rocky Neck, Massachusetts. Visit webstermuseum.org for information.

AUG. 29

Trolley Rides: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 29, New York Museum of Transportation, 6393 E. River Road, Rush. The museum's trolley brings back the “interurban era” of travel a century ago with its scenic, environmentally friendly 2-mile round trips. $6-$10. Visit nymtmuseum.org for tickets.

Eastman Faculty Artist Series: 3 p.m. Aug. 29, Hatch Recital Hall, 433 E. Main St., Rochester. Nicholas Goluses will perform. $10. Visit esm.rochester.edu/theatre for tickets.

AUG. 29-NOV. 21

Brighton Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays through Nov. 21, Brighton High School, 1150 S. Winton Road, Rochester. Face masks and social distancing required. Visit brightonfarmersmarket.org for information.

AUG. 30

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Pearce Memorial Church Family Life Center, 4322 Buffalo Road, North Chili. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

AUG. 31

Tuesday Pipes: 12:10 p.m. Aug. 31, Christ Church, 141 East Ave., Rochester. Wendy Yuen will perform. Free. Visit esm.rochester.edu/organ/events for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 31, Point Pleasant Fire Department, 55 Ewer Ave., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 31, University of Rochester Medical Center, 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Line dance lessons: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 31, Penfield American Legion, 1707 Penfield Road, Penfield.

Summer Concert Series: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31, Ashley Woods at Penfield Square, 400 YMCA Way, Penfield. Rocappella will perform. Food available for purchase from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Brandon Miller: 7 p.m. Aug. 31, Fanatics Pub, 7281 W. Main St., Lima. $15-$20. Visit fanaticspub.com for information.

SEPT. 1

Registration ends for RTO Fall Gathering (noon Sept. 8): Shadow Lake Golf Club, 1850 Five Mile Line Road, Penfield. Activity sign-up starts at 10:30 a.m. before a business meeting and luncheon at noon. Entertainment provided by William Locke: “A Cabaret Show.” Send check payable to R.T.O. by Sept. 1 to Mary Zimmer, 68 Jordache Lane, Spencerport, New York, 14559. Attendees must be vaccinated. $24.

SEPT. 1-30

“Song of Songs”: Sept. 1-30, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. British artist Paul Bennett’s “Last Song of the Sea” reflects on the quiet stillness of the day’s end. Free. For information: internationalartacquisitions.com or 585-264-1440.

SEPT. 2

State of the Neighborhood: 5 to 6 p.m. Sept. 2, Lyell Branch Library, 956 Lyell Ave., Rochester. Hosted by the Little Italy Association of Rochester. RPD and other government officials will provide an update on their efforts in the area and gather community input on potential solutions.

SEPT. 4

Bottle and Can Fundraising Drive: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 4, St. Ambrose Church, 25 Empire Blvd., Rochester. Bring returnable bottles and cans in support of Scout Troop 37 BSA.