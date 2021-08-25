Urban League to host Interrupt Racism Summit

COURTESY OF URBAN LEAGUE OF ROCHESTER

The Urban League of Rochester will host its second annual Interrupt Racism Summit on Sept. 14-15.

This online, immersive learning experience for youth and adults is designed for attendees to participate and come together to identify, interrupt and dismantle processes of systematic racism.

Keynote speakers will discuss issues related to this year’s theme of “Health, Wealth and Safety for BIPOC.” They are Courtney Ahn, founder and activist, Courtney Ahn Design; Manjusha Kulkarni, co-founder, Stop AAPI Hate; Marc Morial, president and CEO, National Urban League; Randal Pinkett, chairman and CEO, BCT Partners; Harriet Washington, medical author and editor; and Michelle Williams from Destiny’s Child, as well as Seanelle Hawkins, ULR president and CEO.

A limited number of student scholarships will be available. Visit ulr.squarespace.com/summit to register.