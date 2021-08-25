Wilmot Warrior Walk to benefit cancer research

COURTESY OF WILMOT CANCER INSTITUTE

UR Medicine’s Wilmot Cancer Institute will host its ninth annual Wilmot Warrior Walk on Sept. 10-12 to raise funds for cancer research and the Judy DiMarzo Cancer Survivorship Program.

Participants will choose their own day, time and place to complete their 5K, 10K or 1-mile run or walk. Those who raise at least $100 will receive a T-shirt and those who raise at least $300 will receive a tote bag. Registration costs $35. Visit bit.ly/3DiGsPd for information.

The event has raised more than $850,000 for Wilmot since its inception in 2013. Funds will support lab needs and research projects, and contribute to Wilmot’s goal of achieving designation by the National Cancer Institute. This will help open up additional clinical trial and research grant opportunities for scientists.