BULLETIN BOARD: Calendar of Events

AUG. 27

Farmington Farmers Market: 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Post Office Plaza, 1560 state Route 332, Farmington. Email farmingtonfarmmarket@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/farmingtonfarmmarket for information.

AUG. 27-SEPT. 8

Registration for Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day (7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11): Farmington Highway Department, 985 Hook Road, Farmington. For Ontario County residents. Registration runs through Sept. 8. No business or farm waste will be accepted. Free. For information: 585-394-3977, ext. 427.

SEPT. 1-OCT. 27

Victor Farmers Market: 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays through Oct. 27, Victor Village Hall, 60 E. Main St., Victor. No dogs allowed. Shoppers should wear a mask.

SEPT. 8

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 8, St. Dominic’s Parish Center, 97 W. Main St., Shortsville. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.