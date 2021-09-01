HLAA Rochester announces September programs

COURTESY OF HEARING LOSS ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA
Stock photo.

Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter will offer several Zoom programs this month, starting with “Better Hearing = Better Living: Hearing Loss and You” by Dr. John Wayman at noon Sept. 14.  

The HLAA-Rochester Technology Team will host a Virtual ALD Demo Center at 10 a.m. Sept. 16. Joseph Kozelsky will lead Hearing Other People’s Experiences at 10 a.m. Sept. 21.  

All programs are free and will be closed-captioned. Visit hearinglossrochester.org to register.  