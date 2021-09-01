HLAA Rochester announces September programs

COURTESY OF HEARING LOSS ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA

Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter will offer several Zoom programs this month, starting with “Better Hearing = Better Living: Hearing Loss and You” by Dr. John Wayman at noon Sept. 14.

The HLAA-Rochester Technology Team will host a Virtual ALD Demo Center at 10 a.m. Sept. 16. Joseph Kozelsky will lead Hearing Other People’s Experiences at 10 a.m. Sept. 21.

All programs are free and will be closed-captioned. Visit hearinglossrochester.org to register.