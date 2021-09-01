LIBRARY NOTES: Brighton and Mendon

Brighton Memorial Library announced the upcoming programs.

Meet the iPad: through Oct. 19 via YouTube. Learn the basics of the iPad with technology instructor Daniel Jones.

Read to Lily: 4 p.m. on Thursdays via Google Meet. Lily, a beagle mix therapy dog, is ready to listen to stories. Call or email caitlyn.stahovic@libraryweb.org to register.

Talking is Teaching Bundles: For parents and caregivers with children ages 4 and younger. Sign up for monthly bundles that include calendars of activity ideas and learning tips, sheets of songs and rhymes, extension activities, books based on the theme and music CDs.

TV Today: through Nov. 19 via YouTube. Learn about the digital and streaming options for watching some of your favorite old — and some popular new — TV shows with technology instructor Daniel Jones.

Call 585-784-5300 or visit brightonlibrary.org for information.

Mendon Public Library announced the following programs.

Story Time: 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, Harry Allen Park, 23 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls. For preschoolers and their caretakers. Stop by the Village Gazebo for stories, songs and a craft. Masks required.

The Friends of the Mendon Public Library are offering handmade book-themed face masks for adults ($8) and children ($7). Three masks of any size cost $20. Cash and checks are accepted.

Visit mendonlibrary.org for information.