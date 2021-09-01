LIBRARY NOTES: Irondequoit, Penfield and Webster

Irondequoit Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Rochester’s Olmsted Parks: 7 p.m. Sept. 9 via Zoom. For adults. This talk will present an introduction to the life and accomplishments of Frederick Law Olmsted. Registration required.

Tween Yoga: 4 p.m. Sept. 10. For grades 4-6. Treat your body and mind to an hour of self-love, care and kindness. Registration required.

Teen Yoga: 5 p.m. Sept. 10. For grades 7-12. Treat your body and mind to an hour of self-love, care and kindness. Registration required.

Ongoing

Drop-in Knitting Circle: 1 p.m. on Tuesdays. Bring your knitting, quilting or needlework supplies and projects.

Outdoor Storytime: 10:30 a.m. on Mondays-Tuesdays and 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Bring a blanket or chair, and join us for stories and songs on the library lawn (weather-permitting).

Call 585-336-6060 or visit irondequoitlibrary.org for information.

Penfield Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Library closed: Sept. 4-6.

Sweet Bites (virtual): noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 7. Enjoy a taste of poetry over the lunch hour. Registration required.

Health Care Navigator Session: 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 7. Get help from a certified counselor to enroll via the New York State of Health Marketplace. Call 585-613-7662 to register and find out what to bring.

Open-Level Vinyasa Yoga (virtual): 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 8. Learn about this style of yoga where the breath is emphasized and combined with poses to create seamless and sequential transitions between all postures. Registration required.

Ongoing

The library is seeking volunteers in grades 6-12 who want to write book reviews for the “PPL YA Lit Reviews” blog. Email lyla.grills@libraryweb.org for information.

The Friends of the Penfield Public Library organized a surplus book section of donated books behind the photocopier. The suggested donation is 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardcovers. Place donations in the wooden container at the display.

Call 585-340-8720 or visit penfield.libraryweb.org for information.

Webster Public Library announced the following program.

Back-to-School Storytime: 11 to 11:45 a.m. Sept. 2. For kindergarteners and first graders. Read books and do a special craft to get into the school spirit. Registration required.

Library closed: July 4-6.

Book Discussion Group: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 8. For adults and teens. This month’s title is “Becoming” by Michelle Obama.

Ongoing

Outdoor Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays, Harmony Park Amphitheater, 10 Foster Drive, Webster. For ages 5 and younger. Join us for stories, songs and rhymes.

Call 585-872-7075 or visit websterlibrary.org for information.