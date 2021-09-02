Epilepsy Alliance launching One in 26 Challenge

COURTESY OF EPILEPSY ALLIANCE OF WEST CENTRAL NEW YORK

One in 26 people in the U.S. will develop epilepsy sometime during their life. This October, Epilepsy Alliance of West Central New York, the epilepsy division of Empowering People’s Independence, is raising awareness about epilepsy with the One in 26 Challenge.

Challenge participants have 26 days, between Oct. 1 and 26, to walk, run or bike 26 miles. EPI will host a kickoff event from 8 to 10 a.m. Oct. 2 at Wickham Farms, 1315 Sweets Corners Road, Penfield, with a one-mile group walk and fall festivities. Registration includes an all-day pass to Wickham Farms.

Proceeds from the Challenge will benefit EPI’s epilepsy programs and services that provide support for more than 7,000 children and adults in upstate New York. Visit epiny.org for information.