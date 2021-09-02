Seasonal celebrations coming up at Genesee Country Village

COURTESY OF GENESEE COUNTRY VILLAGE & MUSEUM

Visitors to Genesee Country Village & Museum in Mumford can look forward to changing colors, harvest happenings, sweet and savory treats, special deals and seasonal celebrations this September.

The last concert in the Summer Sunset Series will run from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 3. Guests can enjoy tunes by The Stone-Age Romeos from Greece, have dinner in The Depot Restaurant, drink craft beer on the deck of the Freight House Pub and watch as the sun sets over Flint Hill. Live music is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., and food and drink will be served until 8 p.m.

Neighbors Free Weekend is back this season. On Sept. 4-5, residents of Batavia, Caledonia, East Bethany, LeRoy, Mumford, Scottsville and Stafford can enjoy free admission to the museum. To receive free admission, neighbors need only present a driver's license or a utility bill with the applicable ZIP code.

This Labor Day, visitors can spend the holiday following the journey of hops, one of New York state’s original cash crops, from field, to brewery, to pint glass. The Hop Harvest Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 6.

Attendees can explore a 19th-century brewery, sample local craft beers, learn how hops were used to dye fibers and fabrics, taste beer bread in a Historic Kitchen, explore the medicinal uses for hops and enjoy a historic meal served out of Hosmer’s Inn (built in 1818). Other activities include a beer garden, hands-on hop harvesting, live music by Big Logic and the Truth Serum and one-man-band Jackson Cavalier, and performances by the Heindengold German Dancers.

Free admission is offered to all who register in advance for Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day on Sept. 18. Visit smithsonianmag.com for tickets. GCV&M will have a full day of programs and demonstrations for all ages and interests, including costumed interpreters in the Historic Village, wildlife on the Nature Trails and exhibitions in the John L. Wehle Gallery.

In celebration of Monroe County’s bicentennial, and as home to 13 historic buildings from the area, GCV&M will hold Monroe County Weekend on Sept. 25-26. Residents can enjoy 10% off in the Flint Hill Store, 10% off on new membership purchases and walking tours of all of the Monroe County buildings located at the museum. Proof of residency must be provided at admissions.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays through Labor Day, then will change to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays through Sundays through Oct. 11, the last day of the 2021 season. Visit gcv.org for information.