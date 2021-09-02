Trail Mix 5K to benefit Rotary Sunshine Camp

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER ROTARY

Rochester Rotary will hold its third annual Sunshine Camp Trail Mix 5K and 10K on Oct. 10 to benefit children with disabilities who attend the fully accessible summer camp in Rush.

Participants will have an opportunity to see some of the 157 acres of this private camp through a mix of paved sidewalks and natural dirt trails. Registration is required in advance and sponsorship opportunities are available. Visit trailmixrun.sunshinecamp.org for information.

“For nearly 100 years, Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp has been the only local camp of its kind that gives children with special needs unique overnight camping experiences,” said Tracey Dreisbach, executive director of Rochester Rotary. “We encourage the community to take part in this event and to help children with disabilities just be kids while at summer camp, without any barriers to fun.”