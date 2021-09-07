ROCHESTER AREA EVENTS

To submit items for the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

SEPT. 9

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 9, Caldwell Manufacturing, 2605 Manitou Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Rochester Croquet Club: 10 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. Sept. 9, Grace & Truth SportsPark, 373 N. Greece Road, Hilton. Call 585-474-3753 or email roccroquet@gmail.com to register.

Deferred Compensation Meeting: noon Sept. 9, International Arrivals Hall, Greater Rochester International Airport, 1200 Brooks Ave., Rochester.

Department of Art Alumni Exhibition opening: 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 9, Tower Fine Arts Center Gallery, 180 Holley St., Brockport. View works by SUNY Brockport alumni who are prolific in maintaining an active pursuit of the visual arts in their lives. Exhibit runs through Oct. 10. For information: 585-395-2805.

Chili Art Group: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9, Chili Community Center, 3237 Chili Ave., Rochester. Guest speaker will be “plein air” artist Kevin Feary.

Brighton Town Board: 7 p.m. Sept. 9, Brighton Town Hall, 2300 Elmwood Ave., Rochester. Visit townofbrighton.org for information.

Kim Wilson’s All-Star Blues Revue: 7 p.m. Sept. 9, Fanatics Pub, 7281 W. Main St., Lima. $50-$60. Visit fanaticspub.com for information.

SEPT. 9-10

“Portraits of the Frontline”: on Tuesdays-Sundays through Sept. 10, Pittsford Fine Art, 4 N. Main St., Pittsford. Fairport native Julia Maddalina created 100 portraits of frontline health care professionals during the pandemic. Visit pittsfordfineart.com for information.

SEPT. 9-25

Ward Mann exhibit: 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through Sept. 25, The Webster Museum, 18 Lapham Park, Webster. Local artist Ward Mann lived, worked and painted in Webster and Rocky Neck, Massachusetts. Visit webstermuseum.org for information.

SEPT. 9-30

“Song of Songs”: through Sept. 30, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. British artist Paul Bennett’s “Last Song of the Sea” reflects on the quiet stillness of the day’s end. Free. For information: internationalartacquisitions.com or 585-264-1440.

SEPT. 9-OCT. 17

“Rochester-Finger Lakes”: through Oct. 17, Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Ave., Rochester. This juried exhibition showcases new work in all media by emerging and established artists from a 27-county region of western and central New York. Visit mag.rochester.edu for information.

SEPT. 10

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10, UR Medicine-Corporate Woods, 120 Corporate Woods, Suite 350, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Flu Shot Clinic: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10, Perinton Community Center, 1350 Turk Hill Road, Fairport. For ages 18 and older. Walk-ins welcome. Free with insurance; $35 without insurance.

American Red Cross blood drive: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10, Pittsford Community Library, 24 State St., Pittsford. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Ticket sales end for CP Rochester’s 75th Anniversary Celebration (11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18): CP Rochester, 3399 Winton Road, Rochester. Enjoy face painting, adaptive sports and kids activities. Tickets for barbecue dinners and ice cream are $10 and must be purchased by Sept. 10. Email reike@happinesshouse.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10, First Presbyterian Church, 27 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

ZooBrew: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 10, Seneca Park Zoo, 2222 St. Paul St., Rochester. For ages 21 and older. Enjoy live music, animal experiences, cash beer and wine bars, and food while supporting elephant conservation. $8-$10. Visit senecaparkzoo.org/zoobrew for information.

Mr. Mustard: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10, Tower Fine Arts Center, 180 Holley St., Brockport. Mr. Mustard is not always mean, but is always musical, especially when the band celebrates how the four lads from Liverpool, England, changed the course of popular music. $9-$17. Visit fineartstix.brockport.edu for information.

SEPT. 11

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony: 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11, 9/11 Memorial Garden at Dolomite Lodge, 1628 Jackson Road, Penfield. Supervisor Tony LaFountain and representatives from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Penfield Volunteer Emergency Ambulance, Penfield Fire Company and faith community will offer remarks and remembrances. Town Hall will be illuminated in blue lights in the evening.

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 11, Lakeview Community Church, 30 Long Pond Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 11, Rochester Museum and Science Center, 657 East Ave., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 11, Rochester Public Market, 280 N. Union St., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Rochester Croquet Club: 10 a.m. Sept. 11, Grace & Truth SportsPark, 373 N. Greece Road, Hilton. Call 585-474-3753 or email roccroquet@gmail.com to register.

Music of the Stars: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 11, Italian-American Community Center, 150 Frank Dimino Way, Rochester. Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. before the show honoring Rochester area heroes who served at Ground Zero in the aftermath of Sept. 11. Visit iaccrochester.org or musicofthestars.net for tickets.

Pasta Dinner: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 11, Holy Trinity Church, 1460 Ridge Road, Webster. Dinners come with pasta and sauce with meatballs, tossed salad, bread and a drink. Takeout available. $10. Email rcurtis@frontiernet.net for information.

Michael Charles: 7 p.m. Sept. 11, Fanatics Pub, 7281 W. Main St., Lima. $15-$20. Visit fanaticspub.com for information.

SEPT. 11-12

M&T Bank Clothesline Festival: Sept. 11-12, Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Ave., Rochester. Masks required for unvaccinated guests. $3-$7. Visit mag.rochester.edu/events/clothesline-festival for information.

Corn Sale: 4:30 p.m. Sept. 11 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 12, St. Louis Church, 60 Main St., Pittsford. Members of the church’s Haiti team will sell corn provided by Powers Farm Market after mass services. Proceeds will go to St. Damien Pediatric Hospital in Port-au-Prince. Visit stlouischurch.org for information.

SEPT. 12-NOV. 21

Brighton Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays through Nov. 21, Brighton High School, 1150 S. Winton Road, Rochester. Face masks and social distancing required. Visit brightonfarmersmarket.org for information.

SEPT. 12

Trolley Rides: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 12, New York Museum of Transportation, 6393 E. River Road, Rush. Organ grinders will perform music on various vintage win instruments. $6-$10. Visit nymtmuseum.org to register.

SEPT. 13

Pittsford Historic Preservation Board: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 13, Pittsford Village Hall, 21 N. Main St., Pittsford. Visit villageofpittsford.com for information.

Chili Conservation Board: 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Chili Town Hall, 3333 Chili Ave., Rochester. Visit townofchili.org for information.

Tony Holiday: 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Fanatics Pub, 7281 W. Main St., Lima. $20-$25. Visit fanaticspub.com for information.

Eastman Wind Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, 26 Gibbs St., Rochester. Program includes the world premiere of Allen Vizzutti’s “River of Light,” as well as Howard Hanson and Mark Scatterday’s Centennial Fanfare No. 2 and Joseph Schwantner’s “From a Dark Millennium.” Visit esm.rochester.edu for information.

SEPT. 14

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 14, Schottland Family YMCA, 2300 Jefferson Road, Pittsford. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

“Better Hearing = Better Living”: noon Sept. 14 via Zoom. Hosted by the Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter. Dr. John Wayman will review issues and new developments in dealing with hearing loss and the challenges of living with it. Program will be closed-captioned. Free. Visit hearinglossrochester.org to register.

Chili Architectural Advisory Board: 6 p.m. Sept. 14, Chili Town Hall, 3333 Chili Ave., Rochester. Visit townofchili.org for information.

Line dance lessons: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Penfield American Legion, 1707 Penfield Road, Penfield.

Chili Planning Board: 7 p.m. Sept. 14, Chili Town Hall, 3333 Chili Ave., Rochester. Visit townofchili.org for information.

SEPT. 15

Chili Town Board: 7 p.m. Sept. 15, Chili Town Hall, 3333 Chili Ave., Rochester. Visit townofchili.org for information.

Eastman Wind Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, 26 Gibbs St., Rochester. Program includes Howard Hanson’s “Chorale and Alleluia,” Joaquin Turina/Reed’s “La Procession du Rocia,” Carlos Simon’s “Sweet Chariot,” Steve Danyew’s “Lauda” and Tim Kloth’s “’78 Wings Extended.” Visit esm.rochester.edu for information.

Perinton Planning Board: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15, Perinton Town Hall, 1350 Turk Hill Road. Visit perinton.org for information.

SEPT. 16

Food Cupboard: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 16, First Presbyterian Church of Chili, 3600 Chili Ave., Rochester. Each grocery bag provides an assortment of nonperishable items. Two sizes available. Visit chili-presbyterian.org/new-food-cupboard to register.

Virtual ALD Demo Center: 10 a.m. Sept. 16 via Zoom. Hosted by the Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter. A review of selected assistive listening devices, captioning-capable and amplified telephones, signaling-alerting devices and smartphone apps related to hearing enhancement. Program will be closed-captioned. Free. Visit hearinglossrochester.org to register.

Chicken BBQ: 4:30 p.m. Sept. 16, Greece United Methodist Church, 1924 Maiden Lane, Rochester. Dinners come with a half-chicken, two sides, roll and brownie. Sides: salt potatoes, baked beans, macaroni salad and coleslaw. Drive-thru only. $10. Visit greeceumc.org for information.

SEPT. 17

Registration ends for Household Hazardous Waste Collection (7:45 a.m. to noon Sept. 18): Webster Highway Garage, 1005 Picture Parkway, Webster. Penfield and Webster residents. can bring up to 30 gallons of liquid and 75 pounds of solid materials at no charge. Registration ends at 3 p.m. Sept. 17. For information: monroecounty.gov/hhw or 585-340-8710.

Chicken BBQ: 3:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Elmgrove United Methodist Church, 1500 Spencerport Road, Rochester. Dinners come with a half-chicken, salt potatoes, applesauce, a roll and dessert. $10.

Eastman Faculty Artist Series: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Kilbourn Hall, 26 Gibbs St., Rochester. Michael Burritt will perform. $10. Visit esm.rochester.edu/theatre for tickets.

“American Jukebox Concert”: 8 p.m. Sept. 17, OFC Creations Theatre Center, 3450 Winton Place, Rochester. Your American Jukebox will perform American music from the 1920s through today. $25-$30. For information: ofccreations.com or 585-667-0954.

SEPT. 17-18

R.L. Thomas Class of 1970 Reunion: Sept. 17-18. Email rlt1970alumni@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/groups/91104405763 for information.

SEPT. 18

Flu Shot Clinic: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 18, Perinton Community Center, 1350 Turk Hill Road, Fairport. For ages 18 and older. Walk-ins welcome. Free with insurance; $35 without insurance.

Pop-up Palooza: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18, Erie Canal Boat Company, 7 W. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport. Hosted by Rochester Accessible Adventures. Explore the Erie Canalway Water Trail and Canalway Trail. Standard and adaptive kayaking and cycling equipment available. Visit rochesteraccessibleadventures.org/event/pop-up-palooza to register.

Gabe Stillman Band with Phil Berkowitz and The Lucky Loosers: 7 p.m. Sept. 18, Fanatics Pub, 7281 W. Main St., Lima. $20-$25. Visit fanaticspub.com for information.