Antique firetrucks coming to Transportation Museum

The New York Museum of Transportation, 6393 E. River Road, Rush, will host a fleet of antique firetrucks from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 19.

The Genesee Chapter of the Society for the Preservation and Appreciation of Antique Motorized Fire Apparatus in America will have its restored firefighting equipment on display for visitors to enjoy. Also on display are the museum’s collection of trolleys, horse-drawn buggies and highway vehicles, as well as a steam locomotive and the Midtown Plaza Monorail.

Trolley rides and the firetruck display are included in admission. Reservations are required. Visit nymtmuseum.org for information.