LIBRARY NOTES: Gates and Parma

Gates Public Library announced the following programs.

Fall Book Sale: 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 9 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10-11. Hosted by the Friends of the Gates Public Library. Members’ preview on Sept. 9; membership is $5.

Saturday Baby Story Time: 10:15 a.m. Sept. 11. For ages 2 and younger with a caregiver. Stories, songs, finger-plays and playtime.

Less Sugar, Better Health: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 via Zoom. Discover the role of sugar in the body and the impact of added sugar on your health. Q&A to follow. Registration required.

Ideas and Authors: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 13. This month’s title is “The One and Only Ivan” by Katherine Applegate. Books available at the Circulation Desk.

Come Along on a Mystery Trip: 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 14. Join Lisa Wemett and Terry Mulee for their travelogue of the Finger Laks and western New York. Registration requested.

Junior Friends: 4 p.m. Sept. 14. For ages 9-16. Registration required.

Monthly Craft with Debbie: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14. Those wanting to do their craft at home can pick up a kit at 6:15 p.m. Registration required.

Board meeting: 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 15. Call 585-247-6446 for login information.

Lego Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16. For ages 5-12. Registration required.

Story Time Yoga: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 17. For ages 1-5 with a caregiver. Hear stories while stretching and strengthening your body. The stories will inspire children’s minds as their bodies are busy supporting them.

Ongoing

Baby Story Time: 9:30 a.m. on Mondays. For ages 2 and younger with a caregiver. Stories, songs, fingerplays and play time.

Chess Club for Kids: 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. For ages 17 and younger. Registration required.

Curbside Pick-up: Email your title requests to gatesreference@libraryweb.org or call with your list during business hours at 585-247-6446. Book drop accepts returns 24/7.

Friends of GPL Bookstore: Stop in and choose from an ever-changing selection of books, magazines, movies and music.

Minecraft Club: 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays. For all ages. Feel free to bring your own laptop or tablet (some may be provided). Registration requested.

Storytime with Hannah: 10:15 a.m. on Tuesdays. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Program includes stories, songs, fingerplays, circle games, toys and a snack.

Story Time with Mary Jo: 10:15 a.m. on Mondays. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Program includes stories, songs, fingerplays, circle games, toys and a snack.

Time for Tots: 10:15 a.m. on Wednesdays. For ages 1-5 with a caregiver. Enjoy 40 minutes of free play with toys, followed by a short story time.

Tuesday Crafts for Teens and Tweens: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the first, third and fourth Tuesdays of the month. Take-and-make projects available, if preferred. Registration required.

During these continually changing times, visit gateslibrary.org for updates on available services.

Parma Public Library announced the following programs.

Tech Time: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 11. Learn how to use Libby to access e-books and audiobooks from the Monroe County Library System. Bring your device if you have one. Registration required.

Ongoing

Afterschool Storytime: 4 p.m. on Wednesdays. For all ages. Unwind after school with stories, songs, crafts and coloring.

Art Show/Sale: Original watercolor paintings by Irondequoit artist Dave Braun are on display until Sept. 30. Some paintings are inspired by trips to various states.

Baby Storytime: 10:30 a.m. on Fridays. For ages 3 and younger. Join us for stories, songs and sensory play. Not held on the fourth Fridays of the month.

Gazebo Storytime: 10:30 a.m. on Mondays, Hilton Community Center, 59 Henry St., Hilton. Enjoy stories and songs in the gazebo. Storytime will be held inside in inclement weather.

Teen Tuesday: 3 p.m. on Tuesdays. For grades 7-12. Teens can come in and hang out, have snacks, play games and be teens.

Call 585-392-8350 or visit parmapubliclibrary.org for information.