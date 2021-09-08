LIBRARY NOTES: Irondequoit, Penfield and Webster

Irondequoit Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Rochester’s Olmsted Parks: 7 p.m. Sept. 9 via Zoom. For adults. This talk will present an introduction to the life and accomplishments of Frederick Law Olmsted. Registration required.

Tween Anime Club: 4 p.m. Sept. 16. For ages 9-12. Join us for snacks, anime activities and fun. Registration required.

Ongoing

Drop-in Knitting Circle: 1 p.m. on Tuesdays. Bring your knitting, quilting or needlework supplies and projects.

Outdoor Storytime: 10:30 a.m. on Mondays-Tuesdays and Saturday, Sept. 18, and 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Bring a blanket or chair, and join us for stories and songs on the library lawn (weather-permitting).

Teen Yoga: 5 p.m. on Fridays. For grades 7-12. Treat your body and mind to an hour of self-love, care and kindness. Registration required.

Tween Yoga: 4 p.m. on Fridays. For grades 4-6. Treat your body and mind to an hour of self-love, care and kindness. Registration required.

Call 585-336-6060 or visit irondequoitlibrary.org for information.

Penfield Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Grandparents’ Day: 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 12. For grades K-4 and grandparents. Celebrate Grandparents’ Day by making some fun treats with your grandpa or grandma. Registration required.

“The Plateau” (virtual): 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 14. Rochester native Maggie Paxson describes how villagers in a remote pocket of Nazi-held France risked everything to save Jews and other outsiders in “The Plateau: A French Village, Holocaust Rescue and Lessons for Turbulent Times.” Registration required.

Used Book Sale preview: 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 16. A preview sale for Friends of the Penfield Public Library. Shop for books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles and children’s works. Cash or credit only.

Used Book Sale: 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 17 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18. Shop for books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles and children’s works. Half-Price Day on Sept. 17 and $1 specials on Sept. 18. Cash or credit only.

Ongoing

The library is seeking volunteers in grades 6-12 who want to write book reviews for the “PPL YA Lit Reviews” blog. Email lyla.grills@libraryweb.org for information.

The Friends of the Penfield Public Library organized a surplus book section of donated books behind the photocopier. The suggested donation is 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardcovers. Place donations in the wooden container at the display.

Call 585-340-8720 or visit penfield.libraryweb.org for information.

Webster Public Library announced the following program.

“Beautiful Medieval Towns of Brittany and Normandy, France”: 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 14. For adults. Join Christine Simons as we adventure to Mt. St. Michel, Bayeux, Brittany, Dinan, Locronan and Concarneau. Registration required.

Taco Tuesday Storytime: 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 14, Harmony Park Amphitheater, 10 Foster Drive, Webster. Enjoy music and lawn games with Webster Parks & Recreation. Dinner available for purchase with the Bay Vista Taqueria food truck. Storytime held at 6 p.m. registration requested.

Friends of Webster Public Library: 2 p.m. Sept. 15.

Creating Gorgeous Paper Flowers: 7 p.m. Sept. 15. Join us for a complete how-to for making paper flowers. Bring a glue gun, if you have one. Registration required.

Lunchtime Book Discussion: noon Sept. 16. This month’s title is “Plot Against America” by Philip Roth. Bring lunch.

Ongoing

Outdoor Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays, Harmony Park Amphitheater, 10 Foster Drive, Webster. For ages 5 and younger. Join us for stories, songs and rhymes.

Call 585-872-7075 or visit websterlibrary.org for information.