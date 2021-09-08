Positively Pink in Pittsford Walk going virtual

COURTESY OF EMBRACE YOUR SISTERS

Embrace Your Sisters will hold its annual Positively Pink in Pittsford Walk virtually this fall from Sept. 26 through Oct. 3.

Participants can register to join the event and create a fundraising page, take a picture of themselves walking and share it on social media. All Facebook and Instagram posts with EYS tagged will be entered to win a $100 Visa gift card.

“Nonprofits have been really struggling during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Krista Jackson, EYS second vice president. “Our fundraising has been significantly less, so we are really pushing for this event to be successful. We are hopeful for our upcoming event and look forward to the public being eager to join in our efforts.”

Visit embraceyoursisters.org for information.