Talk to explore ‘The Seven Cs of Fairport’

COURTESY OF PERINTON HISTORICAL SOCIETY

Fairport native and retired educator Don Shilling will present “The Seven Cs of Fairport” at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Fairport Museum, 18 Perrin St.

This slide presentation will document the conclusion that Fairport can count at least “seven Cs in its community’s citizen names, churches, commercial buildings and consumable products, both today and in the past century.”

Shilling is the author of more than a dozen books about local history, including “A Towpath Tale” and “They Put Rochester on the Map.”

All attendees need to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. Visit perintonhistoricalsociety.org for information.