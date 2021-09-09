BULLETIN BOARD: Calendar of Events

To submit items to be published as part of the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com. Visit monroecopost.com for a complete listing of calendar items, including Rochester events.

SEPT. 15-OCT. 27

Victor Farmers Market: 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays through Oct. 27, Victor Village Hall, 60 E. Main St., Victor. No dogs allowed. Shoppers should wear a mask.

SEPT. 16

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. Sept. 16, Faith Baptist Church, 860 Hook Road, Farmington. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

SEPT. 18

Chicken BBQ: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 18, Cobblestone Arts Center, 1622 state Route 332, Farmington. $10. Visit https://www.cobblestoneartscenter.com/chickenbbq for tickets.

Hang Around Victor Day: 1 to 7 p.m. Sept. 18, A family friendly event along Victor’s Main Street featuring a beer and wine garden, activities for kids and adults, local vendors and music by Panda Handstand, Blue Sky, Imaginary Rock Stars, Orient Express and Everheart.

SEPT. 20

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. Sept. 20, Willowbrook Christian Church, 619 High St., Victor. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.