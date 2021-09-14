Fall colors, festivities coming to Genesee Country Village

COURTESY OF GENESEE COUNTRY VILLEGE & MUSEUM

Visitors to Genesee Country Village & Museum in Mumford will enjoy a lineup of fall events and activities, from the annual Agricultural Fair to “Spirits of the Past: A Walk in the Dark.”

Visitors can explore livestock and cooking demonstrations, enjoy live entertainment and browse for unique finds at the market during the Agricultural Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 2-3. Activities include a vintage baseball game and the Blue Ribbon Competition featuring produce, floral arrangements and baked goods. Visit gcv.org/events/ag-fair for tickets.

The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays-Sundays until the final day of the 2021 regular season, Oct. 11. On this day, visitors can see an apple press in action, explore the kitchens as foods are prepared using apples and learn about the history of the crop in New York state. Oct. 11 is the last Kids Free Day of the season.

Halloween is coming to the Historic Village with “Spirits of the Past” on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights from Oct. 15 to 24. Groups of 25 will be guided from the Toll House into the darkened village, where they will experience eerie encounters, tour terrifying scenes and glimpse ghouls lurking in the shadows. Food, drink and festive fare will be available from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Visit gcv.org/events/spirits-a-walk-in-the-dark for information.

In the coming months, visitors can look forward to winter events such as the Holiday Market/Preparing for Winter in the Historic Village on Nov. 20-21, as well as Yuletide in the Country tours and open houses starting on Dec. 3. All are asked to wear masks inside of the buildings and practice social distancing on the grounds.