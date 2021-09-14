LIBRARY NOTES: Gates and Parma

Gates Public Library announced the following programs.

Lego Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16. For ages 5-12. Registration required.

Story Time Yoga: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 17. For ages 1-5 with a caregiver. Hear stories while stretching and strengthening your body. The stories will inspire children’s minds as their bodies are busy supporting them.

It’s a Pirate Party!: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23. A family program for all ages. Celebrate Talk Like a Pirate Day with songs, stories, crafts and treats. Registration requested.

Ongoing

Baby Story Time: 9:30 a.m. on Mondays. For ages 2 and younger with a caregiver. Stories, songs, fingerplays and play time.

Chess Club for Kids: 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. For ages 17 and younger. Registration required.

Curbside Pick-up: Email your title requests to gatesreference@libraryweb.org or call with your

list during business hours at 585-247-6446. Book drop accepts returns 24/7.

Friends of GPL Bookstore: Stop in and choose from an ever-changing selection of books, magazines, movies and music.

Minecraft Club: 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays. For all ages. Feel free to bring your own laptop or tablet (some may be provided). Registration requested.

Storytime with Hannah: 10:15 a.m. on Tuesdays. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Program includes stories, songs, fingerplays, circle games, toys and a snack.

Story Time with Mary Jo: 10:15 a.m. on Mondays. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Program includes stories, songs, fingerplays, circle games, toys and a snack.

Time for Tots: 10:15 a.m. on Wednesdays. For ages 1-5 with a caregiver. Enjoy 40 minutes of free play with toys, followed by a short story time.

Tuesday Crafts for Teens and Tweens: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the first, third and fourth Tuesdays of the month. Take-and-make projects available, if preferred. Registration required.

During these continually changing times, visit gateslibrary.org for updates on available services.

Parma Public Library announced the following programs.

Goodbye, Summer Party: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 18. Say goodbye to summer as you listen to stories about the end of the season and make some themed crafts to remind you of your vacation. Live story readings will take place at 10:30 a.m. and noon.

Beekeeping & Honey Harvesting: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 18. Learn how to use Libby to access e-books and audiobooks from the Monroe County Library System. Bring your device if you have one. Registration required.

Lobsters & Lighthouses: 2 p.m. Sept. 20. More than one-third of Maine’s lighthouses dot the coastline of the DownEast and Acadia region. Join Lisa Wemett and Terry Mulee as they explore the beauty and rich history of Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park.

Ongoing

Afterschool Storytime: 4 p.m. on Wednesdays. For all ages. Unwind after school with stories, songs, crafts and coloring.

Art Show/Sale: Original watercolor paintings by Irondequoit artist Dave Braun are on display until Sept. 30. Some paintings are inspired by trips to various states.

Baby Storytime: 10:30 a.m. on Fridays. For ages 3 and younger. Join us for stories, songs and sensory play. Not held on the fourth Fridays of the month.

Gazebo Storytime: 10 a.m. on Mondays, Hilton Community Center, 59 Henry St., Hilton. Enjoy stories and songs in the gazebo. Storytime will be held inside in inclement weather.

Teen Tuesday: 3 p.m. on Tuesdays. For grades 7-12. Teens can come in and hang out, have snacks, play games and be teens.

Call 585-392-8350 or visit parmapubliclibrary.org for information.