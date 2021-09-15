LIBRARY NOTES: Brighton and Mendon

Brighton Memorial Library announced the upcoming programs.

Adult Book Discussion Group (virtual): 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sept. 21. This month’s selection is “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson. Call or email jude.hyzen@libraryweb.org to register.

Practice SAT with Chariot Learning: noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 25. For grades 9-12. Teens will score the multiple-choice portion of the exams with the instructor afterward. Call or email deena.viviani@libraryweb.org for information.

Ongoing

Meet the iPad: through Oct. 19 via YouTube. Learn the basics of the iPad with technology instructor Daniel Jones.

Read to Lily: 4 p.m. on Thursdays via Google Meet. Lily, a beagle mix therapy dog, is ready to listen to stories. Call or email caitlyn.stahovic@libraryweb.org to register.

Storytime: 9 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays through Sept. 30. For all ages with a caregiver. Registration required.

Storytime with Passes: 10 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays through Sept. 30. For all ages with a caregiver. Passes are limited and available at the Children’s Desk starting at 9 a.m.

Talking is Teaching Bundles: For parents and caregivers with children ages 4 and younger. Sign up for monthly bundles that include calendars of activity ideas and learning tips, sheets of songs and rhymes, extension activities, books based on the theme and music CDs.

Sunshine & Stories: 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays through Sept. 28. For all ages with a caregiver. Join us behind the playground behind the library. Check Facebook after 9:30 a.m. to find out if the weather is permitting. Bring a blanket.

TV Today: through Nov. 19 via YouTube. Learn about the digital and streaming options for watching some of your favorite old — and some popular new — TV shows with technology instructor Daniel Jones.

Virtual Bedtime Stories with Miss Devin: 7 p.m. on Thursdays through Sept. 30 via Facebook. Video will be available for 24 hours.

Virtual Storytime Live with Miss Devin: 11 a.m. on Wednesdays through Sept. 29 via Facebook. Video will be available for 24 hours.

Call 585-784-5300 or visit brightonlibrary.org for information.

Mendon Public Library announced the following programs.

Story Time at the Gazebo: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, Harry Allen Park, 23 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls. For preschoolers and their caregivers. Join Miss Kelly for songs, stories and simple crafts. Dress for the weather.

The Friends of the Mendon Public Library are offering handmade book-themed face masks for adults ($8) and children ($7). Three masks of any size cost $20. Cash and checks are accepted.

Call 585-624-6067 or visit mendonlibrary.org for information.