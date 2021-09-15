Penfield Community Bike Drop slated for Oct. 2

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

Penfield Rotary and Penfield Recreation will sponsor the annual Community Bike Drop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Penfield Community Center, 1985 Baird Road.

All bicycles will be donated to R Community Bikes Inc. for repair and redistribution to local children and adults in need. All types of bikes are needed, including children’s tricycles, toddler plastic bikes and bike parts. Receipts will be available.

R Community Bikes is a nonprofit organization that collects and repairs used bicycles for distribution, free of charge. Its mission is to meet the basic transportation needs of those in the community who depend on bikes to get to work and training sessions, as well as for recreation.

Call 585-340-8655 or email lkohl58@aol.com for information.