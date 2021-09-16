BULLETIN BOARD: Calendar of events

To submit items to be published as part of the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com. Visit monroecopost.com for a complete listing of calendar items, including Rochester events.

SEPT. 18

Recycle Drive and Collections: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 18, Victor Senior High School, 953 High St., Victor. Donate returnable cans and bottles, scrap metal, small electronics and batteries in support of Victor FIRST Robotics. Nonperishable food donations will go to the Victor Farmington Food Cupboard; children’s clothes will go to the Clothes Closet and bicycles will go to R Community Bikes. Email victorrobotics@gmail.com for information.

Chicken BBQ: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 18, Cobblestone Arts Center, 1622 state Route 332, Farmington. $10. Visit https://www.cobblestoneartscenter.com/chickenbbq for tickets.

Hang Around Victor Day: 1 to 7 p.m. Sept. 18, A family friendly event along Victor’s Main Street featuring a beer and wine garden, activities for kids and adults, local vendors and music by Panda Handstand, Blue Sky, Imaginary Rock Stars, Orient Express and Everheart.

Victor Devil Dash 5K: 4 p.m. Sept. 18, Adams Street, Victor. Visit runsignup.com/race/ny/victor/victordevildash5k to register.

Community Dinner: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18, First Presbyterian Church, 70 E. Main St., Victor. Takeout meals available. For information: 585-924-2289.

SEPT. 20

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. Sept. 20, Willowbrook Christian Church, 619 High St., Victor. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

SEPT. 21

College Fair: 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 21, Eastview Mall, 7979 Pittsford Victor Road, Victor. College-bound students can meet and interact with college and university representatives from around the region. Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Farmington-Victor. Free. For information: 585-924-0752.

SEPT. 22

Flu Shot Clinic: 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 22, Fishers Fire Department, 380 High St., Victor. For ages 9 and older. Standard 2021-22 vaccine protects against four flu viruses. High-dose vaccine available for ages 65 and older. Bring insurance card; self-pay cost is $40 and $75 for high-dose vaccine. Masks required. For information: 585-924-1510.

SEPT. 22-OCT. 27

Victor Farmers Market: 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays through Oct. 27, Victor Village Hall, 60 E. Main St., Victor. No dogs allowed. Shoppers should wear a mask.

SEPT. 25

Community Dinner: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25, First Presbyterian Church, 70 E. Main St., Victor. Takeout meals available. For information: 585-924-2289.

SEPT. 29

Flu Shot Clinic: 3 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29, Victor Fire Department, 34 Maple Ave., Victor. For ages 9 and older. Standard 2021-22 vaccine protects against four flu viruses. High-dose vaccine available for ages 65 and older. Bring insurance card; self-pay cost is $40 and $75 for high-dose vaccine. Masks required. For information: 585-924-1510.