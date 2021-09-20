‘Great Give Back’ coming to Penfield Library

COURTESY OF PENFIELD PUBLIC LIBRARY

Penfield Public Library, 1985 Baird Road, seeks to honor local businesses, spread awareness and give back to organizations with “The Great Give Back” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 16.

Families with children will visit booths, learn from community members, participate in an activity and get their community passport stamped at each station. Participants include the Penfield Fire Department, Penfield Place Nursing Home, Penfield Ecumenical Food Shelf and Tales for Tails. Attendees will enjoy African drums and a treat from noon to 1 p.m.

Registration opens Oct. 2. Call 585-340-8720 or visit penfield.org/library for information.