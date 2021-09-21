Food Fight competition returning to St. Ann’s Community

COURTESY OF ST. ANN’S COMMUNITY

Four local chefs will compete in a 30-minute cook challenge to benefit residents of St. Ann’s Community during its signature fundraising event, Food Fight, at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Genesee Valley Club, 421 East Ave., Rochester.

This year’s co-hosts will be Paul Guglielmo, owner of the Craft Cannery and Guglielmo Sauce, and Jeffory McLean, chef and owner of Cheffory Life Personal Chef Services.

Tracy Burgio, culinary instructor at Genesee Valley BOCES; Samantha Buyskes, owner of Simply Red Events; Terrell McLean, owner and pit master of Bubby’s BBQ; and Mike Speranza, corporate executive chef at Custom Culinary, will have 30 minutes to create an entree from a mystery basket of ingredients.

The judging panel is comprised of local celebrity chefs and “foodies.” This year’s judges are Julie Camardo, CEO of Zweigle’s Inc.; Todd Klugh, executive chef at St. Ann’s Community at Chapel Oaks and winner of the People’s Choice Award at Food Fight 2018 and 2019; Michael Macri, executive chef at Genesee Valley Club who was named the 2019 Food Fight Champion and 2019 Rochester Chef of the Year; and Stacey Pensgen, meteorologist at NEWS10NBC.

In addition to the cooking competition, there will be an online auction and cash call. Funds raised through Food Fight will benefit Annie’s Angel Fund, which supports quality of life initiatives for residents of St. Ann’s Community.

The online auction is live now. Ticket or no ticket, anyone can bid on their favorite food-inspired Rochester experiences at stannscommunity.com/foodfight. Tickets for in-person viewing of the competition are sold out, but tickets for the VIP Virtual Home Experience are still available. Call 585-697-6321 or visit stannscommunity.com/foodfight for information.