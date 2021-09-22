OCTavern Festival coming to Stone-Tolan House

COURTESY OF THE LANDMARK SOCIETY

The Landmark Society of Western New York will host its first OCTavern Festival on Oct. 8-9 at Stone-Tolan Historic Site in Brighton.

Guests with a reservation will have the opportunity to eat and drink inside the 215-year-old tavern each night. On Saturday, a free outdoor festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. will feature local farmers, food vendors and craftspeople providing demonstrations and items for purchase.

Visit landmarksociety.org for information.