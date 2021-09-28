LIBRARY NOTES: Brighton and Henrietta

Brighton Memorial Library announced the upcoming programs.

Storytime: 9 a.m. Sept. 30. For all ages with a caregiver. Registration required.

Storytime with Passes: 10 a.m. Sept. 30. For all ages with a caregiver. Passes are limited and available at the Children’s Desk starting at 9 a.m.

Virtual Bedtime Stories with Miss Devin: 7 p.m. Sept. 30 via Facebook. Video will be available for 24 hours.

“In Search of White Crows”: 11 a.m. Oct. 1. For adults. Michael Keene’s film tells the true story of the Fox sisters who, on the evening of March 31, 1848, claimed to have communicated with the spirit of a dead man murdered years earlier who was buried in the cellar of their Palmyra home. Ten years after their deaths, a discovery made in their former home changed the very nature of life and death itself, and gave rise to the modern spiritual movement. Call or email deena.viviani@libraryweb.org to register.

5x7xDesign Teen Art Contest: Oct. 1-Dec. 1. For Brighton students in grades 6-12. See the BML website for official rules.

Meet the iPhone: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 4. Technology instructor Daniel Jones will cover the basic features and benefits of the iPhone. Registration required.

Fall Planting of Garlic: 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 5 via Zoom. For adults. Jarmila Haseler from the Cornell Cooperative Extension will cover how to grow and harvest garlic. Registration required.

Books Sandwiched In: noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 7. For adults. Maggie O’Farrell’s “Hamnet” is a historical fiction novel about Agnes, who tries to cope with her son’s death, and William Shakespeare’s inspiration for “Hamlet.” Reviewed by retired theater teacher Jack Langerak. Video recording available. Coffee and tea provided.

Greater Rochester Teen Read: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 via Zoom. Ruta Sepetys will talk about her award-winning novel “Between Shades of Gray.” Attendees eligible to win a bookplate-signed copy of the graphic novel version. Registration required.

PIRS Meet and Greet: 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 8. For adults. Learn about being a Partners in Reading for Seniors volunteer and how to receive services. Eve Moses from Lifespan will present “Exploring Your Future.” hosted by Gail Montean, circulation aide and PIRS coordinator.

Ongoing

Meet the iPad: through Oct. 19 via YouTube. Learn the basics of the iPad with technology instructor Daniel Jones.

Read to Lily: 4 p.m. on Thursdays via Google Meet. Lily, a beagle mix therapy dog, is ready to listen to stories. Call or email caitlyn.stahovic@libraryweb.org to register.

Talking is Teaching Bundles: For parents and caregivers with children ages 4 and younger. Sign up for monthly bundles that include calendars of activity ideas and learning tips, sheets of songs and rhymes, extension activities, books based on the theme and music CDs.

find out if the weather is permitting. Bring a blanket.

TV Today: through Nov. 19 via YouTube. Learn about the digital and streaming options for watching some of your favorite old — and some popular new — TV shows with technology instructor Daniel Jones.

Call 585-784-5300 or visit brightonlibrary.org for information.

Henrietta Public Library will host the following program.

Friends and Foundation of the Henrietta Public Library Book Shoppe: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Books, puzzles and DVDs will be available for purchase in the Community Room.

Call 585-359-7092 for information.

Mendon Public Library announced the following programs.

Medicare Info Sessions with Excellus: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 4. For adults interested in learning more about Medicare. Rick will be in the library to take questions. Call to register.

Haudenosaunee Story Telling Circle: 3:15 to 4 p.m. Oct. 6. For children and families. Enjoy special stories told by Ganondagan historical interpreters. Call to register.

Pizza and Viewing Party: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 via Zoom. Presented by Greater Rochester Teen Read author Ruta Sepetys. Discussion will focus on “Between Shades of Grey.” Call to register.

Ongoing

Story Time at the Gazebo: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, Harry Allen Park, 23 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls. For preschoolers and their caregivers. Join Miss Kelly for songs, stories and simple crafts. Dress for the weather.

The Friends of the Mendon Public Library are offering handmade book-themed face masks for adults ($8) and children ($7). Three masks of any size cost $20. Cash and checks are accepted.

Call 585-624-6067 or visit mendonlibrary.org for information.