BULLETIN BOARD: Calendar of events

To submit items to be published as part of the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com. Visit monroecopost.com for a complete listing of calendar items, including Rochester events.

OCT. 1

Cocktails & Carburetors: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 1, Horsepower Motorworks, 825 Phillips Road, Victor. Enjoy cocktails, music and food while viewing cars undergoing restoration. Proceeds benefit the Landmark Society of Western New York. $95. Visit landmarksociety.org for information.

OCT. 2

Wheels at Pinnacle: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 2, Pinnacle Athletic Campus, 7600 Pinnacle Road, Victor. Proceeds benefit the Landmark Society of Western New York. Rain date: Oct. 9. $5-$25. Visit landmarksociety.org for information.

OCT. 4

Flu Shot Clinic: 3 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4, Farmington Town Hall, 1000 County Road 8, Farmington. For ages 9 and older. Standard 2021-22 vaccine protects against four flu viruses. High-dose vaccine available for ages 65 and older. Bring insurance card; self-pay cost is $40 and $75 for high-dose vaccine. Masks required. For information: 585-924-1510.

OCT. 6

American Red Cross blood drive: 1:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 6, First Presbyterian Church, 70 E. Main St., Victor. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

“Sandals Resorts”: 7 p.m. Oct. 6. Hosted by Jackie Mertens, of Dream Vacations, and Ashley Dancoe, of Sandals. Call 585-433-5700 or visit jmgetaways.com to register.

OCT. 6-27

Victor Farmers Market: 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays through Oct. 27, Victor Village Hall, 60 E. Main St., Victor. No dogs allowed. Shoppers should wear a mask.

OCT. 7

“The Pandemics of 1918 and 2020 — Victor’s View”: 7 p.m. Oct. 7, Victor Town Hall, 85 E. Main St., Victor. Presented by Town Historian Babette Huber.

OCT. 9

Guided Hike: 9 a.m. Oct. 9, Victor Town Hall, 85 E. Main St., Victor. Meet in the rear parking lot to carpool to Boughton Park in East Bloomfield for a 4- to 6-mile hike over rolling hills. Bring a snack, something to drink and wear sturdy hiking boots. For information: victorhikingtrails.org or 585-234-8226.

Community Dinner: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9, First Presbyterian Church, 70 E. Main St., Victor. Takeout meals available. For information: 585-924-2289.