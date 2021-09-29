LIBRARY NOTES: Irondequoit, Penfield and Webster

Irondequoit Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Greater Rochester Teen Read: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4. For teens and adults. Watch the video of author Ruta Sepetys’ visit as she discusses her book “Between Shades of Gray.” Registration required.

Ongoing

Drop-in Knitting Circle: 1 p.m. on Tuesdays. Bring your knitting, quilting or needlework supplies and projects.

Outdoor Storytime: 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Oct. 14. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Bring a blanket or chair, and join us for stories and songs on the library lawn (weather-permitting).

Teen Tech Tutors: 4 to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. Get help with (almost) all of your technology questions.

Call 585-336-6060 or visit irondequoitlibrary.org for information.

Penfield Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Tween Makers: 4:15 to 5 p.m. Sept. 30. For grades 4-8. Join fellow makers for a surprise activity. Registration required.

Ongoing

Baby Story Time: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Fridays through Dec. 17. Songs, stories and finger plays for infants and pre-walkers with their caregivers. Registration required.

Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Mondays or Thursdays through Dec. 16. Songs, stories and fun for ages 3-5 with a caregiver. Registration required.

Terrific Twos Story Time: 9:40 to 10:05 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays or Wednesdays through Dec. 15. Songs, stories and fun for 2-year-olds with a caregiver. Registration required.

Wee Walkers Play Time: 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Fridays through Dec. 17. Songs, stories and rhymes followed by play stations for ages 12-23 months with a caregiver. Registration required.

The library is seeking volunteers in grades 6-12 who want to write book reviews for the “PPL YA Lit Reviews” blog. Email lyla.grills@libraryweb.org for information.

The Friends of the Penfield Public Library organized a surplus book section of donated books behind the photocopier. The suggested donation is 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardcovers. Place donations in the wooden container at the display.

Call 585-340-8720 or visit penfield.org/library for information.

Webster Public Library announced the following programs.

Libby Tips and Tricks: 3 p.m. Sept. 30, Oct. 7 via Zoom. Join Jenny Paxson for a presentation on different things that Libby has to offer. Q&A to follow. Registration required.

Family Friday — Camp Out!: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1. For families. Bring pillows, blankets and flashlights to build a fort and read together in the library at night. Event includes a fire for your campsite, stories, s’mores and games. Judges will rate fort creations and the best one wins a family prize. Registration required.

Messy Play Day: 10 to 10:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Oct. 5. For ages 2-4 with a caregiver. Wear clothes you don’t mind getting messy. Make gravity art, use feathers and pom-poms as paintbrushes, create a drip painting and more. Registration required.

Book Discussion Group: 7 p.m. Oct. 6. For adults and teens. This month’s title is “The Secret Diary of Hendrik Groen” by Hendrik Groen.

Ongoing

Wee Ones: 9:30 a.m. or 10 a.m. on Mondays. For ages 2 and younger. Join us for a storytime full of rhymes, songs and books. Registration required.

Outdoor Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays, Harmony Park Amphitheater, 10 Foster Drive, Webster. For ages 5 and younger. Join us for stories, songs and rhymes.

Sit & Stitch: 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Mondays. Learn to knit or crochet, stretch your skills for a new project, and get questions answered.

Call 585-872-7075 or visit websterlibrary.org for information.