ROCHESTER AREA EVENTS

SEPT. 30

“Song of Songs”: Sept. 30, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. British artist Paul Bennett’s “Last Song of the Sea” reflects on the quiet stillness of the day’s end. Free. For information: internationalartacquisitions.com or 585-264-1440.

Dave Keller Band: 7 p.m. Sept. 30, Fanatics Pub, 7281 W. Main St., Lima. $15-$20. Visit fanaticspub.com for information.

SEPT. 30-OCT. 17

“Rochester-Finger Lakes”: through Oct. 17, Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Ave., Rochester. This juried exhibition showcases new work in all media by emerging and established artists from a 27-county region of western and central New York. Visit mag.rochester.edu for information.

SEPT. 30-OCT. 29

Autumn Art Show and Sale: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 29, Legacy at Willow Pond, 40 Willow Pond Way, Penfield. Presented by the Penfield Art Association. View 80 paintings by 28 area artists. Visit penfieldartassociation.com for information.

OCT. 1

Spaghetti Dinner: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 1, Webster Masonic Temple, 30 Orchard St., Webster. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for ages 12 and younger. Proceeds will go to Boy Scout Troop 110. Chairlift available. Call 585-872-3500 for takeouts.

Cocktails & Carburetors: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 1, Horsepower Motorworks, 825 Phillips Road, Victor. Enjoy cocktails, music and food while viewing cars undergoing restoration. Proceeds benefit the Landmark Society of Western New York. $95. Visit landmarksociety.org for information.

OCT. 1-2

Fall Drop-off and Recycling Event: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 1 and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 2, Penfield Public Works Complex, 1607 Jackson Road, Penfield. For Penfield residents only; proof of residency checked at the gate. Accepted materials include metals and appliances, brush disposal (no leaves or grass), clothing and linens donations, bottles and cans. Document shredding on Oct. 2. Electronics not accepted. For information: 585-340-8710.

OCT. 1-31

"Crystalline”: Oct. 1-31, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. Crystalline forms of gold and copper texture are highlighted in the work of American artist Marcella Gillenwater. Free. For information: internationalartacquisitions.com or 585-264-1440.

OCT. 2

Drive-thru Food Drive: 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 2, Pittsford Sutherland High School, 55 Sutherland St., Pittsford. The Rotary Club of Pittsford will accept donations for the Pittsford Food Cupboard and Catholic Family Services’ Refugee Resettlement Office. Visit pittsfordrotaryclub.org for information.

Community Bike Drop: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 2, Penfield Community Center, 1985 Baird Road, Penfield. All bicycles will be donated to R Community Bikes Inc. for repair and redistribution to local children and adults in need. Receipts available. For information: lkohl58@aol.com or 585-340-8655.

Vendor Blendor: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 2, Barnard Restaurant & Party House, 360 Maiden Lane, Rochester. Shop for items from local crafters, vendors and raffles. Proceeds benefit youth programs through the Kiwanis Club of Greece NY Foundation Inc. Free. For information: heather35976@gmail.com or 706-331-1022.

Wheels at Pinnacle: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 2, Pinnacle Athletic Campus, 7600 Pinnacle Road, Victor. Proceeds benefit the Landmark Society of Western New York. Rain date: Oct. 9. $5-$25. Visit landmarksociety.org for information.

Caregiver Support and Relationships Roundtable: 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 2 via Zoom. Hosted by the Scleroderma Foundation Tri-State Chapter and Greater Rochester Scleroderma Support Group to exchange information, ideas and perspectives about caregiver support and relationships. Free. Call 800-867-0885, email csnider@scleroderma.org or visit sclerodermatristate.org to register.

Carnaval Show: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 2, Kodak Center, 200 W. Ridge Road, Rochester. The event will include folkloric dance performances and live music with intricate dresses from Brazil, Panama, Colombia, Mexico and more. Each component will incorporate lessons about the history of carnivals and the Latino culture and folklore. $15. Call 585-329-9671, email info@gcler.org or visit gcler.org for information.

“Sinatra’s Night of Stars”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2, OFC Creations Theatre Center, 3450 Winton Place, Brighton. Frank Torchio reprises the nightclub acts of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Bobby Darin, Jimmy Durante, Louis Armstrong and more. $27-$35. For information: ofccreations.com or 585-667-0954.

OCT. 2-3

World Architecture Day: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 2-3, Rochester Museum & Science Center, 657 East Ave., Rochester. Hosted by the Rochester Lego User Group. Explore ball contraptions and Lego sets depicting architecture around the world, and take part in building and architectural challenges. Free with museum admission. Visit rmsc.org for information.

OCT. 3

Chamber Music Series: 11 a.m. Oct. 3, Hatch Recital Hall at the Eastman School of Music, 26 Gibbs St., Rochester. Violinist Curtis Stewart will perform in a program featuring contemporary/jazz tunes and the Mendelssohn Octet with members of the Ying Quartet and students from the string department. Visit esm.rochester.edu for information.

“A Fresh Start”: 4 p.m. Oct. 3, Glazer Music Performance Center, 4245 East Ave., Rochester. Presented by Society for Chamber Music in Rochester. Enjoy works by Grazyna Bacewicz, Matthew Lucia, Nino Rota, Jim Willey and A. Jolivet. Free. Visit chambermusicrochester.org/concerts for tickets.

OCT. 3-NOV. 21

Brighton Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays through Nov. 21, Brighton High School, 1150 S. Winton Road, Rochester. Face masks and social distancing required. Visit brightonfarmersmarket.org for information.

OCT. 4

CCA Public Information Meeting: 7 p.m. Oct. 4, Penfield Town Hall, 3100 Atlantic Ave., Penfield. Residents can learn more about the community choice aggregation program and have their questions answered. Available in-person, online and by phone. Visit penfieldcca.com for information.

Chili Conservation Board: 7 p.m. Oct. 4, Chili Town Hall, 3333 Chili Ave., Rochester. Visit townofchili.org for information.

Eastman Faculty Artist Series: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4, Hatch Recital Hall, 433 E. Main St., Rochester. Charles Pillow and Bill Dobbins will perform. $10. Visit esm.rochester.edu/theatre for tickets.

OCT. 5

East Irondequoit Board of Education: 6 p.m. Oct. 5, Laurelton-Pardee Intermediate School, 600 Pardee Road, Rochester.

Line dance lessons: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 5, Penfield American Legion, 1707 Penfield Road, Penfield.

Chili Drainage Committee: 7 p.m. Oct. 5, Chili Highway Garage, 200 Beaver Road, Rochester. Visit townofchili.org for information.

Public Information Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 5, Penfield High School, 25 High School Drive, Penfield. Learn more about Penfield CSD’s proposed capital project. Masks required. Visit penfield.edu for details about the project.

“Racist Policy and Resistance in Rochester”: 7 p.m. Oct. 5, Penfield United Methodist Church, 1795 Baird Road, Penfield. An open discussion hosted by the church’s “Dismantling Racism” group. Masks recommended. Free.

OCT. 6

“Community Starts at Home”: noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 6. The Housing Council at PathStone will celebrate 50 years of community and critical housing support in Rochester. Happy hour to follow from 4 to 7 p.m. at Three Heads Brewery, 186 Atlantic Ave., for those who purchase a VIP ticket. Visit thehousingcouncil.org/50years for information.

Eastman Wind Ensemble and Eastman Wind Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, 26 Gibbs St., Rochester. Program includes Clifton Williams’ “Fanfare and Allegro,” Christopher Theofanidis’ “I wander in a dream of my own making,” Ron Nelson’s “Passacaglia Homage on BACH,” Michael Gandolfi’s “Vientos y Tangos,” Omar Thomas’ “Of Our New Day Begun” and Peter Mennin’s “Canzona.” Visit esm.rochester.edu for information.

OCT. 7

Bill Tiberio and Friends Quartet: 7 p.m. Oct. 7, Greece Baptist Church, 1230 Long Pond Road, Rochester. Free. Visit jazz901.org for information.

Chili Traffic & Safety Committee: 7 p.m. Oct. 7, Chili Town Hall, 3333 Chili Ave., Rochester. Visit townofchili.org for information.

OCT. 8

Flu Shot Clinic: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8, Greece Town Hall, 1 Vince Tofany Blvd., Rochester. For information: flupreventionpartners.com or 585-568-8340.

OCT. 8-23

“Water by the Spoonful”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8-9 and 21-22, and 2 p.m. Oct. 10 and 23, Tower Fine Arts Center, 180 Holley St., Brockport. $9-$17. Visit brockport.edu/academics/fine_arts for information.

OCT. 9

Flu Shot Clinic: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 9, Perinton Community Center, 1350 Turk Hill Road, Fairport. For ages 18 and older. Walk-ins welcome. Free with insurance; $35 without insurance.

OCTavern Festival: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9, Stone-Tolan House, 2370 East Ave., Rochester. Local farmers, food vendors and craftspeople will provide demonstrations and items for purchase. Free. Visit landmarksociety.org for information.