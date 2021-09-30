LIBRARY NOTES: Victor Farmington Library

Messenger Post Media

Victor Farmington Library announced the following programs.

Introduction to Quilting: 10 a.m. Oct. 1. Learn the basics of machine quilting on your own machine.

“In Search of White Crows”: 11 a.m. Oct. 1 via YouTube Premiere. This movie tells the true story of the Fox Sisters, who claimed to have communicated with the spirit of a dead man murdered years earlier in the cellar of their house. Winner of the Rochester International Film Festival for best film. Registration required.

How to Grow Your Own Microgreens: 6 p.m. Oct. 4. Learn from Fruition Seed’s Petra Page-Mann how to grow your own microgreens all winter long.

A Four-Part Exploration of “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents”: 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, Oct. 6-27. Facilitated by Lynne Westmoreland.

“Creating a Centrally Located Community Garden”: 6 p.m. Oct. 7. VFL and the Victor Farmington Food Cupboard welcome your input on creating a centrally located community garden.

Create a Self-Contained Terrarium: 10 a.m. Oct. 9. Bring your own clear glass container with a sealable top, or use one of ours.

Ongoing

Chair Yoga: 11 a.m. on Thursdays. Stretch, breathe and de-stress with Alison Gilbert. Held in-person and online. Visit facebook.com/groups/VFLChairYoga to participate.

Farmington Town Park Storywalk: Open during park hours.

Knitting Group: 10 a.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month. Bring your current project and join in some crafty conversation while meeting new fiber enthusiasts.

Library Walkers: 9 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. Explore local trails, neighborhoods and parks by foot. Wear comfortable clothes and footwear. Bring water.

Mah Jongg: 2 to 4 p.m. on Mondays. Join us for these friendly games. No beginners, please.

Scrabble: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Victor Municipal Park Storywalk: Open during park hours for kids of all ages.

Call 585-924-2637 or visit victorfarmingtonlibrary.org for information.