Fundraiser to benefit Honor Flight Rochester

COURTESY OF HONOR FLIGHT ROCHESTER

Honor Flight Rochester will host a fundraiser at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at Barnard Exempts, 360 Maiden Lane, Rochester.

Attendees will enjoy a show by Elvis impersonator Patrick Johnson, as well as door prizes and a 50-50 raffle. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for a nominal fee.

Tickets are $15, and can be purchased by calling 585-615-2901 or stopping by Barnard Exempts or 4260 Culver Road, Apt. 228, Rochester.