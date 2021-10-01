Making Strides 5K coming to Frontier Field

COURTESY OF THE AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY

The American Cancer Society will host its Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K on Oct. 17 at Frontier Field.

This noncompetitive walk helps fund the future of breast cancer research and programs. Participants can expect several new health and safety measures to help protect community, supporters and staff.

Registration starts at 9 a.m., with a rolling walk start from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., rain or shine. Advanced online registration is encouraged. Call 800-227-2345 or visit makingstrideswalk.org/rochester for information.