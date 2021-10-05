Fairport Rotary announces annual pasta dinner

COURTESY OF FAIRPORT ROTARY CLUB

Fairport Rotary Club will hold its annual charity pasta dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at Perinton VFW Post 8495, 300 Macedon Center Road.

Dinners will be offered on a takeout-only basis. Tickets are $10, and must be purchased in advance from any Fairport Rotarian, online at fairportrotary.com or at Lyons National Bank, 1314 Fairport Road, Fairport.

Proceeds from the dinner will benefit local organizations through Fairport Rotary. The event will comply with all COVID regulations.