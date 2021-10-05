Summerville Presbyterian to hold fall garage sale

COURTESY OF SUMMERVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

Summerville Presbyterian Church, 4845 St. Paul Blvd., Rochester, will hold a fall garage sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23.

The sale will feature furniture, household items, knick-knacks, books, children’s toys, jewelry and Christmas items, among others. Unsold items will go to nonprofit organizations in the area. All proceeds go to the church’s missions and operating budget.

Face coverings are required and there will be a one-way traffic flow. Customers are asked to stay 6 feet apart whenever possible. The number of shoppers in the church at the same time will be regulated. Call 585-342-4242 for information.