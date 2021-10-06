LIBRARY NOTES: Brighton, Henrietta, Mendon

Brighton Memorial Library announced the upcoming programs.

Books Sandwiched In: noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 7. For adults. Maggie O’Farrell’s “Hamnet” is a historical fiction novel about Agnes, who tries to cope with her son’s death, and William Shakespeare’s inspiration for “Hamlet.” Reviewed by retired theater teacher Jack Langerak. Video recording available. Coffee and tea provided.

Greater Rochester Teen Read: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 via Zoom. Ruta Sepetys will talk about her award-winning novel “Between Shades of Gray.” Attendees eligible to win a bookplate-signed copy of the graphic novel version. Registration required.

PIRS Meet and Greet: 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 8. For adults. Learn about being a Partners in Reading for Seniors volunteer and how to receive services. Eve Moses from Lifespan will present “Exploring Your Future.” hosted by Gail Montean, circulation aide and PIRS coordinator.

Book Discussion Group: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 12, 19. For adults. Come prepared to discuss “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants” by Robin Wall Kimmerer. Zoom option available. Registration required.

“5 Reasons to Start Your Podcast Today and How to Do It”: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 via Zoom. For adults. Get tips on the how to start your own podcast from Benjamin Albert, owner of Balbert Marketing, and other podcasting experts. Registration required.

Financial Fundamentals: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14. For adults. Learn “What to Know When” with financial adviser Glen Cone. Registration required.

Ongoing

5x7xDesign Teen Art Contest: through Dec. 1. For Brighton students in grades 6-12. See the BML website for official rules.

Meet the iPad: through Oct. 19 via YouTube. Learn the basics of the iPad with technology instructor Daniel Jones.

Read to Lily: 4 p.m. on Thursdays via Google Meet. Lily, a beagle mix therapy dog, is ready to listen to stories. Call or email caitlyn.stahovic@libraryweb.org to register.

Talking is Teaching Bundles: For parents and caregivers with children ages 4 and younger. Sign up for monthly bundles that include calendars of activity ideas and learning tips, sheets of songs and rhymes, extension activities, books based on the theme and music CDs.

TV Today: through Nov. 19 via YouTube. Learn about the digital and streaming options for watching some of your favorite old — and some popular new — TV shows with technology instructor Daniel Jones.

Call 585-784-5300 or visit brightonlibrary.org for information.

Henrietta Public Library will host the following program.

Friends and Foundation of the Henrietta Public Library Book Shoppe: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Books, puzzles and DVDs will be available for purchase in the Community Room.

Board of Trustees: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 12. Call for information.

Call 585-359-7092 for information.

Mendon Public Library announced the following programs.

Card Making Class with Joan: 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 12. For adults. Create a color-coordinated set of four greeting cards. Clutch provided to keep cards clean and organized. $10. Call to register.

Ongoing

Story Time at the Gazebo: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, Harry Allen Park, 23 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls. For preschoolers and their caregivers. Join Miss Kelly for songs, stories and simple crafts. Dress for the weather.

The Friends of the Mendon Public Library are offering handmade book-themed face masks for adults ($8) and children ($7). Three masks of any size cost $20. Cash and checks are accepted.

Call 585-624-6067 or visit mendonlibrary.org for information.