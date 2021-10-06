LIBRARY NOTES: Gates and Parma

Gates Public Library announced the following programs.

Learn About Gut Health: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 via Zoom. Presented by Dr. Cedrick Batchateu. Q&A to follow. Registration required.

Sit, Knit and Stitch: 6 to 7:45 p.m. Oct. 7. Bring and work on your own project while enjoying the company of others who like needlecrafts like knitting, stitching and crocheting. All skill levels welcome. Bring a snack and drink, if desired.

Teen Book Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7. For teens and adults. This month’s book is “Heartstopper” by Alice Oseman. Registration required.

Preschool Dance Party: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 8. For ages 1-5 with a caregiver.

Junior Friends: 4 p.m. Oct. 12. For ages 9-16.

Monthly Craft with Debbie: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12. Those who prefer to do their craft at home can pick up a kit at 6:15 p.m. Registration required.

The Art of Adaptation: 7 p.m. Oct. 13. Meet in-person to watch “The Girl with the Pearl Earring” and discuss the book of the same title. Registration required.

Lego Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14. For ages 5-12. Registration required.

“Relieve Parent Fatigue”: 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 14 via Zoom. Sabrina Vogler from Heart in the Moment Mindfulness Coaching will offer self-care tools for getting calm and supporting ourselves when we’re stressed. Registration required.

Story Time Yoga: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 15. For ages 1-5 with a caregiver. Hear stories while stretching and strengthening your body.

First Aid for Teens with EPIC Trainings: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 16. For ages 7-12. This course teaches youth the skills and techniques necessary to respond to first aid emergencies and some common medical emergencies. Registration required.

Nonfiction Readers Book Club: 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 16 via Facebook. This month’s book is “Grandma Gatewood’s Walk” by Ben Montgomery. Registration required.

Ongoing

Baby Story Time: 9:30 a.m. on Mondays. For ages 2 and younger with a caregiver. Stories, songs, fingerplays and play time.

Chess Club for Kids: 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. For ages 17 and younger. Registration required.

Curbside Pick-up: Email your title requests to gatesreference@libraryweb.org or call with your list during business hours at 585-247-6446. Book drop accepts returns 24/7.

Friends of GPL Bookstore: Stop in and choose from an ever-changing selection of books, magazines, movies and music.

Minecraft Club: 4 to 5 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month. For all ages. Feel free to bring your own laptop or tablet (some may be provided). Registration requested.

Storytime with Hannah: 10:15 a.m. on Tuesdays. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Program includes stories, songs, fingerplays, circle games, toys and a snack.

Story Time with Mary Jo: 10:15 a.m. on Mondays. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Program includes stories, songs, fingerplays, circle games, toys and a snack.

Time for Tots: 10:15 a.m. on Wednesdays. For ages 1-5 with a caregiver. Enjoy 40 minutes of free play with toys, followed by a short story time.

Tuesday Crafts for Teens and Tweens: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the first, third and fourth Tuesdays of the month. Take-and-make projects available, if preferred. Registration required.

During these continually changing times, visit gateslibrary.org for updates on available services.

Parma Public Library announced the following programs.

Afterschool Storytime: 4 p.m. on Wednesdays. For all ages. Unwind after school with stories, songs, crafts and coloring.

Baby Storytime: 10:30 a.m. on Fridays. For ages 3 and younger. Join us for stories, songs and sensory play. Not held on the fourth Fridays of the month.

Gazebo Storytime: 10 a.m. on Mondays, Hilton Community Center, 59 Henry St., Hilton. Enjoy stories and songs in the gazebo. Storytime will be held inside in inclement weather.

Teen Tuesday: 3 p.m. on Tuesdays. For grades 7-12. Teens can come in and hang out, have snacks, play games and be teens.

Call 585-392-8350 or visit parmapubliclibrary.org for information.