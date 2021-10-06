ROCHESTER AREA EVENTS

To submit items for the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

OCT. 7

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 7, Schottland Family YMCA, 2300 Jefferson Road, Pittsford. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 7, Clarkson Lodge, 3645 Lake Road, Brockport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Ashlen Wright performance: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7, Cottage 2 at Jewish Senior Life, 2021 S. Winton Road, Rochester. Wright is a vocalist studying at Nazareth College who provides music for residents in exchange for reduced rent on an apartment at Marian’s House. Visit jewishseniorlife.org for information.

Bill Tiberio and Friends Quartet: 7 p.m. Oct. 7, Greece Baptist Church, 1230 Long Pond Road, Rochester. Free. Visit jazz901.org for information.

Chili Traffic & Safety Committee: 7 p.m. Oct. 7, Chili Town Hall, 3333 Chili Ave., Rochester. Visit townofchili.org for information.

OCT. 7-17

“Rochester-Finger Lakes”: through Oct. 17, Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Ave., Rochester. This juried exhibition showcases new work in all media by emerging and established artists from a 27-county region of western and central New York. Visit mag.rochester.edu for information.

OCT. 7-29

Autumn Art Show and Sale: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 29, Legacy at Willow Pond, 40 Willow Pond Way, Penfield. Presented by the Penfield Art Association. View 80 paintings by 28 area artists. Visit penfieldartassociation.com for information.

OCT. 7-31

“Crystalline”: through Oct. 31, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. Crystalline forms of gold and copper texture are highlighted in the work of American artist Marcella Gillenwater. Free. For information: internationalartacquisitions.com or 585-264-1440.

OCT. 8

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 8, Flower City Printing, 1725 Mount Read Blvd., Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Flu Shot Clinic: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8, Greece Town Hall, 1 Vince Tofany Blvd., Rochester. For information: flupreventionpartners.com or 585-568-8340.

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 8, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4088 Lake Road, Brockport. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

“Of Land and Sky” reception: 5 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 8, Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester. Take a photographic visit to “Groveland Hill” in gallery partner John Solberg’s exhibit. Free. Visit imagecityphotographygallery.com for information.

OCT. 8-23

“Water by the Spoonful”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8-9 and 21-23, and 2 p.m. Oct. 10, Tower Fine Arts Center, 180 Holley St., Brockport. Elliot, a veteran of the war in Iraq, has returned home to Philadelphia wanting to connect, but issues with PTSD and an unplanned reunion with his estranged mother thwart his plans. $9-$17. For information: fineartstix.brockport.edu or 585-395-2787.

OCT. 9

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 9, Hamlin Town Hall, 1658 Lake Road, Hamlin. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 9, St. Mark’s Church, 54 Kuhn Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Flu Shot Clinic: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 9, Perinton Community Center, 1350 Turk Hill Road, Fairport. For ages 18 and older. Walk-ins welcome. Free with insurance; $35 without insurance.

OCTavern Festival: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9, Stone-Tolan House, 2370 East Ave., Rochester. Local farmers, food vendors and craftspeople will provide demonstrations and items for purchase. Free. Visit landmarksociety.org for information.

OCT. 10-NOV. 21

Brighton Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays through Nov. 21, Brighton High School, 1150 S. Winton Road, Rochester. Face masks and social distancing required. Visit brightonfarmersmarket.org for information.

OCT. 11

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 11, Ridge Culver Fire Department, 2960 Culver Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

OCT. 12

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 12, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1400 Westfall Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Chili Architectural Advisory Board: 6 p.m. Oct. 12, Chili Town Hall, 3333 Chili Ave., Rochester. Visit townofchili.org for information.

Line dance lessons: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Penfield American Legion, 1707 Penfield Road, Penfield.

Chili Planning Board: 7 p.m. Oct. 12, Chili Town Hall, 3333 Chili Ave., Rochester. Visit townofchili.org for information.

Churchville-Chili Board of Education: 7 p.m. Oct. 12, Churchville-Chili Central School District, 139 Fairbanks Road, Churchville. Masks and health attestation forms required. Call 585-293-1800, ext. 2305 to register.

OCT. 13

Flu Shot Clinic: 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 13, Greece Town Hall, 1 Vince Tofany Blvd., Rochester. For information: flupreventionpartners.com or 585-568-8340.

Henrietta Garden Club: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13, Henrietta Town Hall, 475 Calkins Road, Rochester. Radio talk show host Michael Warren Thomas will present “Poisonous Plants.” Guests welcome for a free visit. Venue is handicapped-accessible. For information: bit.ly/2ZnMmzd or 585-747-6780.

Brighton Town Board: 7 p.m. Oct. 13. Visit townofbrighton.org for information.

Chili Town Board: 7 p.m. Oct. 13, Chili Town Hall, 3333 Chili Ave., Rochester. Visit townofchili.org for information.

OCT. 13-14

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 13-14, Webster Fireman’s Building, 172 Sanford St., Webster. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

OCT. 13-DEC. 8

“Live From Hochstein”: 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. on Wednesdays, Oct. 13-Dec. 8, Hochstein Performance Hall, 50 N. Plymouth Ave., Rochester. Proof of vaccination and masks required. Lineup: Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra: “19th Century Opera Favorites” (Oct. 13), Jacob Ertl: “The Piano Speaks” (Oct. 20), RPO Marimba Band (Oct. 27), Rosa Boemia plays “Brazilian Choro” (Nov. 3), The Browning-Krug Duo (Nov. 10), Ekstasis Duo: “From the Shadows” (Nov. 17), 2021 David Hochstein Recital Competition Winners Recital (Nov. 24), Eastman Horn Choir: “A Cornucopia of Holiday Delights” (Dec. 1) and Madrigalia: “A Cup of Good Cheer” (Dec. 8). Free. Visit hochstein.org for information.

OCT. 14

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Community Center, 167 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 14, Gates Town Hall, 1605 Buffalo Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

OCT. 14-17

Art & Treasures Sale: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 14, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15-16 and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 17, Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Ave., Rochester. Tickets for Preview Night (Oct. 15) are $15; public sale days have free admission. Visit mag.rochester.edu for information.

OCT. 15

Chicken BBQ: 3:30 p.m. Oct. 15, Elmgrove United Methodist Church, 1500 Spencerport Road, Rochester. Dinners come with a half-chicken, salt potatoes, applesauce, roll and dessert. $10.

“Fugues and Fudge”: 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 15, Greece Baptist Church, 1230 Long Pond Road, Rochester. Enjoy fugues and other literature from the Renaissance to the present with organist Cheryl Frank and cellist Joanna Frank. Dessert reception to follow. Masks required. Free. For information: 585-225-6160.

OCT. 16

Eastman Faculty Artist Series: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16, Kilbourn Hall, 26 Gibbs St., Rochester. Oleh Krysa will perform. $10. Visit esm.rochester.edu/theatre for tickets.

John Dady and Friends: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16, Rochester Christian Reformed Church, 2750 Atlantic Ave., Penfield. For ages 12 and older. Vaccination required. $15-$20. Visit goldenlink.org for information.