BULLETIN BOARD: Calendar of events

OCT. 9

Guided Hike: 9 a.m. Oct. 9, Victor Town Hall, 85 E. Main St., Victor. Meet in the rear parking lot to carpool to Boughton Park in East Bloomfield for a 4- to 6-mile hike over rolling hills. Bring a snack, something to drink and wear sturdy hiking boots. For information: victorhikingtrails.org or 585-234-8226.

Community Dinner: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9, First Presbyterian Church, 70 E. Main St., Victor. Takeout meals available. For information: 585-924-2289.

OCT. 13

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 13, Dixon Schwabl, 1595 Moseley Road, Victor. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

OCT. 13-27

Victor Farmers Market: 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays through Oct. 27, Victor Village Hall, 60 E. Main St., Victor. No dogs allowed. Shoppers should wear a mask.

OCT. 15

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15, Eastview Mall, 7979 Pittsford-Victor Road, Victor. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Use Entrance 1, near Macy’s. Visit redcross.org for information.

OCT. 16

The Magic Guy: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 16, Cobblestone Arts Center, 1622 state Route 332, Farmington. Chris Wilkinson will present his family-friendly magic show. Tickets are $10 with two free adults per family. For information: cobblestoneartscenter.com or 585-398-0220.

Community Dinner: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16, First Presbyterian Church, 70 E. Main St., Victor. Takeout meals available. For information: 585-924-2289.

OCT. 18

Flu Shot Clinic: 3 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18, Farmington Urgent Care, 1160 Corporate Drive, Farmington. For ages 9 and older. Standard 2021-22 vaccine protects against four flu viruses. High-dose vaccine available for ages 65 and older. Bring insurance card; self-pay cost is $40 and $75 for high-dose vaccine. Masks required. For information: 585-924-1510.