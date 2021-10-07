LIBRARY NOTES: Victor-Farmington Library

Victor Farmington Library announced the following programs.

Create a Self-Contained Terrarium: 10 a.m. Oct. 9. Bring your own clear glass container with a sealable top, or use one of ours.

Travels and Wildlife Research in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone: 6 p.m. Oct. 11. View photographs of abandoned homes and villages, wildlife of the area and hear stories of the surrounding communities from wildlife biologist Cara Love. Glimpse into the impacts of long-term radiation exposure on wildlife in the CEZ, particularly wolves and raccoon dogs. Registration required.

Book Club: 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Oct. 12. This month’s title is “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer. Zoom option available at 11 a.m.

Travel Tips from a Travel Agent: 6 p.m. Oct. 14. Find out ways to take the stress out of planning your next vacation. Registration required.

Ongoing

Chair Yoga: 11 a.m. on Thursdays. Stretch, breathe and de-stress with Alison Gilbert. Held in-person and online. Visit facebook.com/groups/VFLChairYoga to participate.

Farmington Town Park Storywalk: Open during park hours.

Knitting Group: 10 a.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month. Bring your current project and join in some crafty conversation while meeting new fiber enthusiasts.

Library Walkers: 9 a.m. on Wednesdays. Explore local trails, neighborhoods and parks by foot. Wear comfortable clothes and footwear. Bring water.

Mah Jongg: 2 to 4 p.m. on Mondays. Join us for these friendly games. No beginners, please.

Scrabble: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Victor Municipal Park Storywalk: Open during park hours for kids of all ages.

Call 585-924-2637 or visit victorfarmingtonlibrary.org for information.