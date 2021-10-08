Meat raffle proceeds to benefit GiGi’s Playhouse

COURTESY OF GIGI’S PLAYHOUSE ROCHESTER

GiGi’s Playhouse Rochester, a nonprofit Down syndrome achievement center, will host a meat raffle at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at VFW Post 8495, 300 Macedon Center Road, Fairport.

The raffle will allow guests to bid on restaurant-quality cuts of meat. Bidders are encouraged to bring their own cooler, as well as food and drinks to enjoy. There is an open bar, but no food service. All bidding is done in-person and with cash only.

Tickets are $20 or $175 for a table of 10. The goal is to raise $10,000 from the event. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Call 585-563-7487 or visit gigisplayhouse.org/rochester/meat-raffle for information.