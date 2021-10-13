LIBRARY NOTES: Brighton and Mendon

Brighton Memorial Library announced the upcoming programs.

Financial Fundamentals: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14. For adults. Learn “What to Know When” with financial adviser Glen Cone. Registration required.

Book Discussion Group: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 19. For adults. Come prepared to discuss “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants” by Robin Wall Kimmerer. Zoom option available. Registration required.

Book Sale: Oct. 19-25.

Ongoing

5x7xDesign Teen Art Contest: through Dec. 1. For Brighton students in grades 6-12. See the BML website for official rules.

Meet the iPad: through Oct. 19 via YouTube. Learn the basics of the iPad with technology instructor Daniel Jones.

Read to Lily: 4 p.m. on Thursdays via Google Meet. Lily, a beagle mix therapy dog, is ready to listen to stories. Call or email caitlyn.stahovic@libraryweb.org to register.

Talking is Teaching Bundles: For parents and caregivers with children ages 4 and younger. Sign up for monthly bundles that include calendars of activity ideas and learning tips, sheets of songs and rhymes, extension activities, books based on the theme and music CDs.

TV Today: through Nov. 19 via YouTube. Learn about the digital and streaming options for watching some of your favorite old — and some popular new — TV shows with technology instructor Daniel Jones.

Call 585-784-5300 or visit brightonlibrary.org for information.

Mendon Public Library announced the following programs.

Story Time at the Gazebo: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, Harry Allen Park, 23 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls. For preschoolers and their caregivers. Join Miss Kelly for songs, stories and simple crafts. Dress for the weather.

The Friends of the Mendon Public Library are offering handmade book-themed face masks for adults ($8) and children ($7). Three masks of any size cost $20. Cash and checks are accepted.

Call 585-624-6067 or visit mendonlibrary.org for information.