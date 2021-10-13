LIBRARY NOTES: Gates and Parma

Gates Public Library announced the following programs.

Lego Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14. For ages 5-12. Registration required.

“Relieve Parent Fatigue”: 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 14 via Zoom. Sabrina Vogler from Heart in the Moment Mindfulness Coaching will offer self-care tools for getting calm and supporting ourselves when we’re stressed. Registration required.

Story Time Yoga: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 15. For ages 1-5 with a caregiver. Hear stories while stretching and strengthening your body.

First Aid for Teens with EPIC Trainings: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 16. For ages 7-12. This course teaches youth the skills and techniques necessary to respond to first aid emergencies and some common medical emergencies. Registration required.

“Magic, The Gathering” Card Game Night: 6 to 7:45 p.m. Oct. 18. For ages 13 and older. Sort cards, build decks and play in a casual, noncompetitive environment. Registration required.

Adult Craft with Deb Coller: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Create your own polymer clay creature or monster. Registration required.

Board meeting: 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 20. Call for log-in information.

Why and What Teens Should Read Outside of School: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 via Zoom. Presented by Mike Bergin, of Chariot Learning. Registration required. Free.

Practice SAT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23. For students in ninth grade and higher. Take a full-length practice exam proctored by a test expert under timed conditions, then learn how to score the exam and interpret those results. Bring pencils, snacks and a calculator. Registration required.

Ongoing

Baby Story Time: 9:30 a.m. on Mondays. For ages 2 and younger with a caregiver. Stories, songs, fingerplays and play time.

Chess Club for Kids: 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. For ages 17 and younger. Registration required.

Curbside Pick-up: Email your title requests to gatesreference@libraryweb.org or call with your list during business hours at 585-247-6446. Book drop accepts returns 24/7.

Friends of GPL Bookstore: Stop in and choose from an ever-changing selection of books, magazines, movies and music.

Minecraft Club: 4 to 5 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month. For all ages. Feel free to bring your own laptop or tablet (some may be provided). Registration requested.

Storytime with Hannah: 10:15 a.m. on Tuesdays. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Program includes stories, songs, fingerplays, circle games, toys and a snack.

Story Time with Mary Jo: 10:15 a.m. on Mondays. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Program includes stories, songs, fingerplays, circle games, toys and a snack.

Time for Tots: 10:15 a.m. on Wednesdays. For ages 1-5 with a caregiver. Enjoy 40 minutes of free play with toys, followed by a short story time.

Tuesday Crafts for Teens and Tweens: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the first, third and fourth Tuesdays of the month. Take-and-make projects available, if preferred. Registration required.

During these continually changing times, visit gateslibrary.org for updates on available services.

Parma Public Library announced the following programs.

Afterschool Storytime: 4 p.m. on Wednesdays. For all ages. Unwind after school with stories, songs, crafts and coloring.

Baby Storytime: 10:30 a.m. on Fridays. For ages 3 and younger. Join us for stories, songs and sensory play. Not held on the fourth Fridays of the month.

Gazebo Storytime: 10 a.m. on Mondays, Hilton Community Center, 59 Henry St., Hilton. Enjoy stories and songs in the gazebo. Storytime will be held inside in inclement weather.

Teen Tuesday: 3 p.m. on Tuesdays. For grades 7-12. Teens can come in and hang out, have snacks, play games and be teens.

Call 585-392-8350 or visit parmapubliclibrary.org for information.