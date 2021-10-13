Matthews Walk-A-Thon to benefit local children’s charities

COURTESY OF MATTHEWS AUTO GROUP

The Matthews Auto Group will host its third annual Walk-A-Thon from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30 to benefit six children’s charities in Binghamton, Rochester and Syracuse.

Walkers can participate in-person at the Vestal Coal House, 204 Stage Road, or virtually from home. Two trunk-or-treat candy stations will be added to the Rail Trail from 3 to 6 p.m. and walkers are encouraged to dress for Halloween.

Matthews will donate $10 per mile walked up to $50,000 and will match donations up to $25,000 for a maximum donation of $100,000. Donations will go to A Room to Heal, GiGi’s Playhouse, Golisano Children’s Hospital, Lourdes Hospital Camp Hope, Mom’s House and Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Complimentary T-shirts are available at registration while supplies last. Visit matthewscares.com for information.