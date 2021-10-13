NYMT accepting reservations for Halloween Trolley Express

COURTESY OF NEW YORK MUSEUM OF TRANSPORTATION

The Halloween Trolley Express will depart from the New York Museum of Transportation, 6393 E. River Road, Rush, on an hourly basis from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 24.

The trolley will travel to the Pumpkin Patch, where children will decorate a baby pumpkin to take home and there will be apple cider and doughnuts.

At the museum, kids can trick or treat in the full-size trolley cars and steam locomotive. The Spooky Halloween Walk and live music will take place in the model railroad room.

The event is suitable for all ages. Kids are invited to wear their costumes. Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for ages 2-12. Call 585-533-1113 or visit nymtmuseum.org/halloween to make a reservation.