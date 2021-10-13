Rochester Elks to host annual Trunk-or-Treat

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER ELKS LODGE NO. 24

Rochester Elks Lodge No. 24, 3524 E. Henrietta Road, Henrietta, will host its annual Trunk-or-Treat for community children from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 23.

Elks members will decorate their cars in Halloween themes and offer individual grab-and-go treats set out on tables. The event will be held outdoors, with cars spaced a minimum of 6 feet apart. Kids can take photos with Elroy the Elk, the mascot of the Elks National Drug Awareness program.

In the event of rain, tables will be set up in the downstairs hall of the Lodge, with one-way trick or treating, separate entrance and exits, and social distancing strictly maintained.