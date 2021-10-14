BULLETIN BOARD: Calendar of Events

To submit items to be published as part of the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com. Visit monroecopost.com for a complete listing of calendar items, including Rochester events.

OCT. 15

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15, Eastview Mall, 7979 Pittsford-Victor Road, Victor. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Use Entrance 1, near Macy’s. Visit redcross.org for information.

OCT. 16

The Magic Guy: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 16, Cobblestone Arts Center, 1622 state Route 332, Farmington. Chris Wilkinson will present his family-friendly magic show. Tickets are $10 with two free adults per family. For information: cobblestoneartscenter.com or 585-398-0220.

Community Dinner: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16, First Presbyterian Church, 70 E. Main St., Victor. Takeout meals available. For information: 585-924-2289.

OCT. 18

Flu Shot Clinic: 3 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18, Farmington Urgent Care, 1160 Corporate Drive, Farmington. For ages 9 and older. Standard 2021-22 vaccine protects against four flu viruses. High-dose vaccine available for ages 65 and older. Bring insurance card; self-pay cost is $40 and $75 for high-dose vaccine. Masks required. For information: 585-924-1510.

OCT. 20-27

Victor Farmers Market: 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays through Oct. 27, Victor Village Hall, 60 E. Main St., Victor. No dogs allowed. Shoppers should wear a mask.

OCT. 21-23

“Campfire Stories”: 7 p.m. Oct. 21-23, Cobblestone Arts Center, 1622 state Route 332, Farmington. Incandescent Dance Company invites the audience to gather around the campfire for an evening of haunting tales told through movement and spoken word. $20. For information: cobblestoneartscenter.com or 585-398-0220.

OCT. 23

Community Dinner: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 23, First Presbyterian Church, 70 E. Main St., Victor. Takeout meals available. For information: 585-924-2289.

Great Pumpkin Trail Trek: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 23, Victor Parks & Recreation, 7891 Lehigh Crossing, Victor. Bring an umbrella, flashlight and costumes for the annual pumpkin walk. Refreshments available for purchase. $2-$3.

OCT. 24

Al Sigl Community WalkAbout: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 24, Eastview Mall, 7979 Pittsford Victor Road, Victor. Enjoy treats and activities along the route while supporting Al Sigl Member Agencies. Event ends with a costume contest. Registration encouraged. Free. Visit alsigl.org for information.